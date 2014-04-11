(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 11 The problem with
China's crude oil trade data so far this year is that the same
set of numbers can tell different and seemingly contradictory
stories.
The 8.3 percent rise in China's crude imports to 6.60
million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter certainly
looks robust, and at odds with other indicators of softer
economic growth.
But the March numbers show imports fell 7.8 percent from
February, and at 5.54 million bpd were the weakest since October
last year.
The easiest reason to cite is that oil imports retreated in
March after two exceptionally strong months at the start of the
year, including the record 6.63 million bpd in January.
While it is likely that March imports were muted because of
adequate supplies in the wake of the strong January and February
imports, this isn't a sufficient explanation by itself.
There are two other factors at work, one largely visible and
the other more speculative.
The known factor is that China's refiners have been
exporting some of the additional crude imports as refined fuels.
The March breakdown of refined product imports and exports
will only be available in about two weeks, but the figures for
the first two months show strong gains in exports.
Light diesel exports rose 22 percent to 89,867 bpd, while
those for gasoline increased 11 percent to 98,937 bpd, according
to customs data.
It's likely this trend continued in March, with exports of
all products rising 4 percent from the same month a year
earlier.
China actually became a net product exporter in March,
shipping out a net 370,000 tonnes. According to a Citi research
note, this is only the third month that this has occurred since
data started in 2004, the other occasions being December 2009
and January 2010.
However, it's possible that China will be a net product
exporter, or close to it, for several more months, as refining
capacity is running ahead of domestic demand growth.
Another reason for lower net product imports in the first
quarter is weaker demand for fuel oil, the biggest slice of
imports.
The reason for this is twofold, firstly the smaller
refineries, known as teapots, which use fuel oil as a feedstock
have been battling weak margins and have been limiting runs.
Secondly, the bigger of the teapots are winning crude import
quotas, so they are cutting the use of fuel oil.
STORAGE FLOWS
The less visible explanation for China's crude oil import
growth is the likelihood that substantial volumes have been put
in commercial or strategic storage.
Refinery throughput for the first two months of the year was
9.75 million bpd, a drop of 1 percent on the same period a year
earlier. March data isn't yet available.
However, crude imports for the first two months of the year
averaged about 6.36 million bpd, and domestic output was about
4.2 million bpd.
This means there was about 10.56 million bpd of crude
available for refining, but with only 9.75 million bpd actually
processed, it leaves 810,000 bpd unaccounted for.
Part of this surplus can be put down to the start up of two
new refineries, with a combined capacity of 440,000 bpd, at the
beginning of the year.
Given that most refineries operate with around 21 days of
crude as a working inventory, this means that the two new plants
would have imported around 9 million barrels to ensure
sufficient working stocks.
However, the buying of crude for commercial inventories
still likely isn't enough, and there is the possibility that oil
flowed into strategic storage as well, although this information
isn't disclosed by the authorities.
It has also been reported that inventories of refined
products also increased recently, with gasoline stocks jumping
10.4 percent in February from a month earlier, while those for
diesel surged 20.5 percent.
Put it all together and the picture that emerges is one
where the headline strength in crude imports is deceiving, given
the likely flows into storage and the increase in exports of
refined products.
Assuming commercial inventories are now satisfied, and
adding in the upcoming refinery maintenance season, it's likely
that crude imports in the next few months should be more like
March's soft figure, and less like the strength seen in the
first two months.
