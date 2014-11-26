--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are
his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 26 China has done two
surprising things in oil markets recently; pledging to be more
open about its strategic stockpiling and buying crude very
openly in the daily trading window in Singapore.
What's not surprising is that the world's second-biggest oil
consumer is buying increased volumes, as this fits a pattern
seen over the past five years.
Since 2009, China has tended to boost crude purchases when
it judges prices to be cheap on a relative basis.
The bulk of these extra purchases have gone into strategic
and commercial inventories, both of which have been ramped up in
recent years as China completed and filled its first phase of
strategic storage tanks and partially filled the second phase.
Also, commercial inventories have increased in line with
rising refining capacity, something that isn't surprising as
it's established industry practice for a refinery to have at
least three weeks working inventories.
While it will be positive to have official confirmation of
changes in strategic and commercial inventories, it hasn't been
too hard to work out when China has been stockpiling crude.
Taking refinery throughput, domestic crude output and net
imports allows a rough calculation of the surplus crude, and
Reuters estimates this amounts to more than 360,000 barrels per
day (bpd) in the first 10 months of the year.
It's possible that this will be ramped up in the coming
months, given a recent rout in global oil prices. Brent
has plunged 32 percent from this year's highest close of $115.06
a barrel reached on June 19 to Tuesday's finish of $78.33.
OIL PRICE, IMPORT CORRELATION
When Brent dropped about 18 percent between April and
September 2011, Chinese crude imports were 16.7 percent higher
in November than in July.
A more than 20 percent drop in Brent between March and June
2012 saw October imports jump 28.6 percent from August levels.
In 2013, when Brent fell about 13 percent between January
and May, China's crude purchases were 25.6 percent higher in
July than in February.
While there are seasonal factors at play in China's crude
imports, it appears the country buys more when prices fall,
allowing for a one- to two-month lag from purchase to delivery.
Chinese imports in November are forecast by Thomson Reuters
Oil Analytics to rise to 25-26 million tonnes, up from 24.09
million in October. If the upper end of the forecast for
November is reached, it would equate to 6.33 million bpd, a gain
of 11.6 percent on October's 5.67 million bpd.
December may also see higher imports, especially with
Chinaoil, the trading arm of state-controlled major PetroChina
, buying a record 47 cargoes, or 24 million barrels,
in the Platts trading window last month.
Traders said this was unusual behaviour for the Chinese
trading firm, given its usual preference to buy physical oil
outside the so-called window.
It's been speculated that much of the extra crude bought by
Chinaoil will find its way into strategic or commercial
storages, although some may be refined given the coming peak
winter demand season.
It's also likely that Chinaoil was trying to execute a
trading strategy whereby it buys oil in the most visible manner
possible, thereby driving up the physical premium, while at the
same time trading in the paper market on hopes that any losses
on the physical side will be offset by gains in derivatives.
LOW PRICES TO BOOST STORAGE
Nonetheless, the simple truth is that Chinese imports appear
headed higher, and may remain that way if more crude flows into
storage tanks.
While China has completed and filled the first phase of
strategic storage of about 91 million barrels, this equates to
only 9 days of consumption, versus the 90-days required by the
International Energy Agency, of which China is not a member
state.
The partially-filled second phase may hold about 80 million
barrels currently, according to consultancy Energy Aspects.
This is less than half of its planned 170 million barrel
capacity, meaning there is plenty of scope for more imports to
flow into storages, assuming they are ready to be filled.
This raises the likelihood of higher Chinese crude imports
in coming months, especially if prices stay near four-year lows.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)