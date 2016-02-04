(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Feb 4 - The new entrants
to China's crude market will not only boost the amount of oil
imported, but are also likely to affect the supply sources and
method of delivery.
There is little doubt that the granting of increased quotas
to smaller, private refineries will increase the amount of crude
bought by the world's second-largest importer.
But what is less certain is exactly how these new entrants
will go about sourcing and delivering the crude they will be
able to purchase.
China more than doubled the non-state crude import quota for
2016 to 87.6 million tonnes, equivalent to 1.75 million barrels
per day (bpd), part of efforts to boost competition and attract
new entrants to an industry that had been dominated by
state-controlled majors such as PetroChina and Sinopec.
This meant that private refining companies, often referred
to as teapots because of the smaller and simpler units they
operate, could become significant players in the crude oil
market.
If teapots use all their additional allowance, it could add
between 1 and 1.2 million bpd to Chinese import demand,
adjusting for the crude they were already receiving from
state-owned traders, consultants Energy Aspects said in a
research note on Feb. 3.
This implies a possible 18 percent increase on the 6.71
million bpd China imported in 2015, which would likely be enough
to see it overtake the United States as the world's top
importer.
However, there have been concerns recently that the new
entrants that they may a touch out of their depth when it comes
to participating in the rough and tumble of oil trading.
A recent example was the failure of a private refiner, Baota
Petrochemical Group, to obtain letters of credit for two crude
cargoes, worth about $50 million, that it bought from traders
Vitol and Mercuria, Reuters reported on Jan. 22.
Problems such as those experienced by Baota may lead to a
tightening of rules for the new entrants, including credit
standards, according to the China Petroleum and Chemical
Industry Federation.
DIFFERENT STRATEGIES
What does appear likely is that the new crude importers will
adopt different strategies to the existing state-controlled
giants.
Energy Aspects expects they will opt for more diverse crude
grades, buy smaller cargoes given their limited port access and
buy more pipeline supplies, such as Russia's ESPO grade.
Given the teapots struggle to get credit and they lack the
financial muscle and experience to use hedging programmes, they
will most likely seek quick deals, with short delivery periods
as this will minimise their exposure to adverse movements in
crude prices.
This implies an increase in Chinese imports using smaller
tankers carrying crude from relatively nearby producers, such as
Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia.
In turn this will provide increased opportunities for
producers, shippers and traders prepared to be flexible and
opportunistic, with the likely reward of higher prices for
cargoes, albeit with higher risk of default.
Overall, the rise of the teapots will contribute to
increased volatility in China's crude imports, making it harder
to discern trends and patterns.
It's also likely that the teapots will increase their run
rates in order to maximise the benefit of being allowed to use
crude rather than lower quality fuel oil as they did previously.
This in turn should lead to more refined products being
available in China, possibly to the point of significant
oversupply, assuming the state-owned majors don't cut their run
rates.
The logical consequence should be rising exports of refined
products, especially middle distillates, given the slowing and
changing nature of China's economic growth.
But it's not certain that the state-controlled large
refiners will be willing to cede domestic market share to
teapots and export their surplus products.
The teapots are unlikely to be major fuel exporters, given
their lack of export quotas and suitable infrastructure.
With China still regulating retail prices, the incentive is
for both the teapots and the state refiners to maximise domestic
sales, meaning that if the majors don't export surplus fuel,
inventories are likely to build.
While this doesn't appear to be on the cards as yet, perhaps
Beijing may consider a truly competitive domestic retail market
at some point.
Overall, it's likely that 2016 will be a steep learning
curve for the new entrants to China's crude trading, with
missteps likely.
