--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 6 What's the bigger
risk? Greece leaving the euro zone in a messy debt default or
China continuing to pump money into its faltering stockmarket
while trying to boost the rest of the economy through cheap
debt?
While Greece is probably ahead in the news headline count,
especially in the developed world, the main impact from the
weekend rejection by Greek voters of the terms of a new bailout
is likely to be short-term market volatility.
This can be seen in crude oil, with West Texas Intermediate
futures dropping as much as 4.4 percent and Brent futures
falling as much as 1.6 percent early on Monday.
The euro currency and stocks outside of China also stumbled
as the Greek vote against austerity brought the Mediterranean
nation closer to a debt default and leaving the single currency.
But the declines were relatively modest and probably
reflected the reality that Greece is just 0.25 percent of the
global economy, and accounts for a tiny 0.5 percent of the euro
zone's total exports.
The debt Greece owes is largely to multilateral institutions
such as the International Monetary Fund and the European Central
Bank, with only a small amount owing to private creditors.
This means that even a Greek default and exit from the euro
shouldn't pose a systemic crisis for the global financial
system, even if does inflict pain on the Greek public and lead
to some kind of emergency aid to maintain public services.
CHINA EFFORTS
Of far more importance to the rest of the world is China's
efforts to stabilise its equity markets after three weeks of
declines wiped out some 30 percent of the value.
The Shanghai Composite Index jumped almost 8 percent
at the opening on Monday, before paring gains to trade around 3
percent higher after a couple of hours trading.
The rally came after extraordinary policy moves at the
weekend, which saw brokerages and fund managers pledging to buy
massive amounts of stocks, boosted by liquidity injections from
the state-backed margin finance company and ultimately the
central bank.
While the initial reaction would be more or less what the
authorities hoped for, the more prickly question is whether the
market can be stabilised or whether retail investors will lose
confidence in the measures and resume selling.
The balance of risks would appear to be tilted in favour of
further de-leveraging by China's domestic investors, which means
any stockmarket rally may struggle to last.
The caution in the market can also be seen by the decline in
both Shanghai steel futures and Dalian iron ore futures
, with rebar dropping 5 percent to a fresh record low
and iron ore slumping by its four percent daily limit.
While there may be a bit of concern over Greece in those
price declines, it's far more likely that Chinese investors are
taking a dim view of the likely trajectory of the economy, and
marking down the key commodities related to construction and
infrastructure spending.
This view is supported by the drop in Shanghai copper
futures, which slipped as much as 3 percent in early
trade on Monday.
MORE STIMULUS
Overall, the implication is that the Beijing authorities
probably still have more to do in the monetary and fiscal policy
front if they want to restore confidence to China's markets, and
drive economic growth to meet the 7 percent annual target.
Given their recent actions, it's reasonable to expect that
this is exactly what the authorities will attempt, which may end
up being positive for commodity import demand in the next few
months.
But it also means China will once again be relying on cheap
money to boost its economy, and not all of that money will be
spent wisely, thereby upping the risks of poor infrastructure
and residential housing investments.
While Greece appears to be progressing its end game after
several years of rolling crisis, China is still relatively early
in its attempt to transition its economy away from heavy
industry and export-led manufacturing toward consumer-driven
growth.
China's default position so far has been to resort to
pushing credit and liquidity whenever the economy loses steam,
and it appears to be going down this path once more.
If anything, the lesson for Beijing from Athens is that
eventually the underlying issues will have to be addressed, and
the longer it takes, the more painful it becomes.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)