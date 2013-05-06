--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 6 The easing in China's manufacturing indexes was almost universally characterised as a "bad" thing by markets, piling further downward pressure on commodity prices.

This type of thinking by predominantly Western investors and commentators ignores the likelihood that the Chinese are probably not that worried about the state of their economy.

A little-noticed story from Market News provided some insight into the differences in thinking between investors and the Chinese authorities, by reporting that new Premier Li Keqiang wants studies conducted on lowering the growth target.

The premier apparently wants to lower the target for annual gross domestic product growth to 7 percent from the current 7.5 percent, which was only adopted last year to replace the long-standing 8 percent target.

The story cited unnamed sources close to the State Council as saying the "growth at all costs" model pursued under the previous leadership was being abandoned in favour of a more sustainable growth model.

While this story isn't confirmed, it does fit with the theme of China's new leadership, namely that growth should shift away from export industries and infrastructure toward consumer demand.

What this means is that ultimately investors are going to have to change their mindsets on China and recognise that growth is going to be slower, but hopefully of a more sustainable nature.

In this context the easing of the HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index to 50.4 in April from March's 51.6, and the official measure to 50.6 from 50.9, should not be seen as a major disappointment.

I may have missed some of the commentary but nowhere did I see emphasis put on the fact that this was the sixth consecutive month that the HSBC measure has been above the 50 level that separates growth from contraction.

It should be remembered that the PMIs are monthly indicators, so a reading above 50 for six months means that for the past half year conditions have got better every month.

This doesn't sound like a bad outcome at all, it would be more of a worry if the PMI had dropped below 50.

Of course, the decline to a reading closer to 50 raises fears that things are moving in the wrong direction, but this misses the point that industrial conditions were better in April than in March, what changed was that the speed at which activity was improving slowed down.

To my mind this fits the new economic pattern that's likely to emerge from China, that is, one where growth is more volatile and responsive to global conditions and periodic slow periods become more common, just as they are in the Western economies.

What does this mean for China's demand for imported commodities?

Again, the era of ever-increasing demand at double-digit growth rates is over, as is the era where commodity demand grew faster than GDP.

Imports of crude oil, iron ore, copper, coal and other bulk commodities are now likely to be slower than GDP growth as the Chinese economy becomes more consumer-focused.

They are also likely to be more seasonal and sensitive to changes in stockpiles within China, and for some commodities, such as coal, the key will be the price of domestic supplies versus the international price.

Take crude oil, where imports declined 2.3 percent in the first quarter from the same period in 2012, notwithstanding the gentle economic recovery.

It's likely that Chinese refiners have been dipping into inventories as well as boosting exports of refined products in order to compensate for slower domestic fuel demand.

But it's also likely that crude imports will start to rise again, given much of the planned refinery maintenance has been completed and the summer demand peak is nearing.

Iron ore imports also dropped in the first quarter from the same period last year, by a marginal 0.02 percent.

Again, this number is at odds with the modest economic growth over the last six months, but is also a reflection of slower-than-expected infrastructure demand and high prices that prevailed for the steel-making ingredient in the first quarter.

In contrast, coal, the one commodity that perhaps should have shown import weakness, given slow growth in electricity generation, has roared ahead, with imports up 27.3 percent in the first three months.

While this may not be sustained, given cheaper domestic prices, it does show that low international prices are now an increasing factor in China's appetite for commodities.

It's no longer the case for commodity imports that you can simply take China's forecast GDP, add a multiplier and come up with an estimate.

Commodities are going to follow different paths depending on what's happening in the Chinese economy, how well-stocked inventories are and what the seaborne price is doing vis-à-vis domestic prices.

In other words, the easy China trade of the boom years is over, and while this will disappoint some investors, those who adjust to the new reality will still be able to profit from the fact that China is still going to urbanise about 150 million people in the next 10 years. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)