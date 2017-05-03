(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a

By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia May 3 China's coal
imports from the seaborne market fell in April, with top
exporting countries unable to fully cash in on the loss of
Australian shipments in the wake of a powerful cyclone that
knocked out mines and infrastructure.
China's seaborne imports will be around 18.95 million tonnes
in April, down from 19.5 million the prior month, according to
vessel-tracking and port data compiled by Thomson Reuters Supply
Chain and Commodity Forecasts.
Imports from Australia fell by a third to 5.67 million
tonnes in April from 8.37 million in March, showing the impact
of Cyclone Debbie, a category four storm that hit the major
coal-mining state of Queensland on March 28, disrupting mines
and shutting down most of the rail system.
Much of the coal exported from Queensland to China is
high-grade coking coal used in steel-making, although the state
also ships lower quality thermal coal mainly used in power
plants.
The main beneficiary of Australia's weather-related
misfortune was Indonesia, the world's top exporter of thermal
coal, with vessel-tracking data showing its exports to China
rose 37 percent to 9.49 million tonnes in April from March's
6.93 million.
This was the highest level of shipments from Indonesia to
China since December, and it's possible the April figure could
be revised higher in coming days as cargoes that arrived at the
end of the month get added to the count.
China mainly buys low-rank thermal coal from Indonesia,
which is often blended with domestic supplies before being
burned to generate electricity. It's therefore likely that some
of the increase in imports from the Southeast Asian nation was
more related to underlying demand for this grade of fuel, rather
than as a result of the loss of Australian cargoes.
Major coking coal exporters also appeared slow to respond to
the loss of Australian shipments, with the vessel-tracking data
showing Canada boosted exports to China by 17.6 percent in April
from March to 1.27 million tonnes.
Russia managed to increase its exports to China by 21.7
percent to 1.85 million tonnes in April from March, while
imports from the United States fell by 64 percent to just
266,000 tonnes, or four cargoes.
While the percentage increase by Canada and Russia may look
impressive, the volumes aren't, with the gain in April over
March from these two producers amounting to only 520,000 tonnes,
or less than a fifth in the drop in imports from Australia.
What the data doesn't show is coal arriving in China via
rail and truck from neighbouring Mongolia, another major source
of imported coking coal.
Chinese customs figures for April will be available around
the third week of May, but in the first quarter imports from
Mongolia jumped 113.5 percent from the same period in 2016 to
8.14 million tonnes, which actually made the landlocked country
the second-biggest supplier behind Australia and put it ahead of
Indonesia in the first three months of 2017.
EXPORTERS STRUGGLE FOR QUICK OUTPUT BOOST
Perhaps the main takeaway from the April shipping numbers is
how seaborne coking coal exporters struggled to ramp up output
quickly in response to a supply shock, even though prices nearly
doubled to close to $300 a tonne.
Years of low prices forced miners to cut operating expenses
to the bone, leaving them ill-prepared to boost production if
needed, as they lack readily-available equipment, labour and
mine plans.
The problem for miners and exporters in the United States,
Canada and Russia is that by the time they can boost production,
it's more than likely that Australia's output will recover,
causing prices to retreat back to levels where they can't
compete against the lower-cost operations of the world's biggest
exporter of coking coal.
It's therefore likely that the May numbers will see some
increases from the smaller shippers of coking coal, but by June
it's expected that Australia's mines will be able to produce and
export at normal levels.
This will once again make price the determinant in whether
countries like Canada and the United States can export to China,
with the current price of coking coal futures on the Singapore
Exchange suggesting they still have a window of
opportunity.
The contract, which is based on the spot free-on-board price
from Australia, ended Tuesday at $197.19 a tonne, down from the
cyclone-inspired peak of $285 but still comfortably above the
$154 level just prior to Debbie's landfall.
