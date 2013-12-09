--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Dec 9 China's record
imports of iron ore in November may be as good as they get for a
while as a series of factors points to a moderation in the next
few months.
Imports surged 18.3 percent from a year earlier to reach
77.84 million tonnes in November, surpassing the prior record of
74.58 million tonnes in September.
For the year to date, imports stand at 746.1
million tonnes, up 10.9 percent over the same period in 2012,
making iron ore one of the most imported among China's purchases
of major commodities.
Crude oil imports are up only 3.2 percent in the first 11
months of 2013, soybeans have gained 6.6 percent and unwrought
copper is down by 4.8 percent.
But iron ore imports may show more moderate growth in coming
months amid the winter lull in demand for steel, higher spot
prices, rising freight rates and a steepening in the
backwardation of the swaps curve.
Iron ore imports show some seasonality, usually peaking
between November and January, before tailing off in the first
quarter.
While this doesn't preclude the possibility of a gain in
imports in December, this year may be similar to the winter of
2011-12 when imports peaked in November, rather than 2012-13
when they topped out in December, or 2010-11 when January was
the high.
The reason imports of the steelmaking ingredient may not
peak in December or January is that rising prices have in the
past acted as a dampener on demand.
Spot iron ore in Asia .IO62-CNI=SI closed at $139.20 a
tonne on Dec. 6, near the $139.70 on Dec. 4, which was the
highest price in almost four months.
The gains in both prices and volumes have been driven in
recent months by a re-stocking in inventories in China, and an
improving outlook for steel demand amid signs of stronger
infrastructure and other construction spending.
However, inventories of iron ore at Chinese ports have
continued to rise, reaching 87.4 million tonnes in the week to
Dec. 1, according to data from Mysteel, an industry information
service.
This is up from just under 80 million tonnes in mid-November
and traders report that mills have been building inventories in
recent weeks.
But once iron ore stocks reach comfortable levels, and at
the current level of more than a month's imports they are
probably there, it's likely mills will buy only as much as they
consume.
SPOT PRICES GAINING
Rising spot prices have in the past also seen the rate of
import demand growth slow, and iron ore has gained more than 6
percent in the past six weeks.
While this isn't a sharp enough increase to spark demand
destruction, it's likely to give buyers pause for thought,
especially with freight rates soaring in recent weeks.
The Baltic Dry Index had jumped 46.7 percent since
hitting a two-month low of 1,483 on Nov. 22.
The rising cost of shipping, coupled with higher spot
prices, will reduce the appeal of importing iron ore, and also
serve to make domestic supplies more attractive.
However, prices may not have much further to rise in the
short term as the Singapore iron ore swaps curve is
pointing to an easing, with the backwardation increasing in
recent weeks.
So far this year, an increase in backwardation has been
followed by a decrease in prices, while a narrowing has resulted
in gains.
In February this year, just as iron ore reached its high for
the year of $158.90 a tonne, the front-month swap was 12.7
percent higher than the six-month.
Prices then slumped to $110.40 a tonne by the end of May,
and by the start of June the front-month swap was just 1.9
percent above the six-month. At that time the curve went into
contango from eighth to tenth months.
From the low at the end of May, prices have climbed to
current levels, but the backwardation has recently steepened,
indicating prices may decline in the next few weeks.
In morning trade on Dec. 9 the front-month swap was at
$137.83 a tonne, a premium of 8.7 percent to the six-month,
while a month ago the premium was 8.3 percent and three months
ago it was 6.6 percent.
So while current high prices and freight rates may curb some
import appetite, this may only be temporary as iron ore demand
is expected to continue its strong growth in 2014.
Imports may rise to 850 million tonnes in 2014, a gain of
6.3 percent over 2013's forecast 800 million, the China
Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute, an
industry group that provides consultancy for government
policies, said on Dec. 6.
