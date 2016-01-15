(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Jan 15 - Sort of lost
among the attention given to China's record crude oil imports in
December was the fact that the nation's exports of refined fuels
also hit an all-time high.
Crude imports surged 21.4 percent in the final month of 2015
to hit 7.82 million barrels per day (bpd), taking the average
for the whole year to 6.71 million bpd, another record and a
gain of about 8.8 percent, or 542,600 bpd, over 2014.
There is little doubt that China has been taking advantage
of the relentless decline in crude prices to fill strategic and
commercial stockpiles, a trend likely to continue this year,
even if it may be at a slower pace given constraints on
available storage tanks.
But the changing dynamics of the world's No.2 economy is
also having an impact on its domestic fuel consumption patterns,
and by extension on its exports of refined products.
The biggest change is in middle distillates, where slower
economic growth is cutting demand for diesel, which is often
described as an industrial fuel given its role in rail and road
transportation, and powering construction and other machinery.
Implied diesel demand in November dropped 7.8 percent year
on year, according to data compiled by Reuters.
At the same time diesel exports have been ramping up,
gaining 64 percent in the first 11 months of 2015 to 6.178
million tonnes, equivalent to about 138,700 bpd.
It's not just surplus diesel that China is exporting, it has
also boosted shipments of the other main middle distillate, jet
kerosene, by 17 percent to 10.998 million tonnes, or about
256,800 bpd over the period.
Fuel exports totalled 975,500 bpd in December, a record high
that helped boost the average for 2015 to 693,00 bpd, another
record and 21.9 percent higher than in 2014.
Detailed figures for December will only be available later
this month, but working on the 2015 average and it becomes clear
that exports of middle distillates now dominate China's outbound
fuel shipments, accounting for about 58 percent of the total.
This is a marked change for China, which used to be a net
importer of middle distillates and the only refined product it
exported in significant quantities was gasoline.
Exports of gasoline rose 10.4 percent in the first 11 months
of 2015 to 5.014 million tonnes, or about 127,600 bpd.
This gain is largely a reflection of China's rising refinery
throughput rather than any weakness in domestic consumption,
which has been gaining on the back of stronger vehicle sales.
While the data shows what has happened, it doesn't tell
whether the trend of higher diesel and jet kerosene exports is
likely to continue, nor what impact this may have on fuel
markets in Asia.
DIESEL PROFITS UNDER PRESSURE
The crack, or refining profit, for gasoil, the refining term
for diesel, in Singapore dropped 29 percent last
year to end at $11.26 a barrel, and has continued downwards this
year, closing at $9.40 on Thursday.
Higher Chinese exports are not only contributing to this
price weakness, they are also adding to a glut of the fuel,
created by slower demand growth in Asia and additional supply
from new refineries in the Middle East.
In contrast, the benchmark crack for gasoline in Singapore
GL92-SIN-CRK has gone from strength to strength, surging 185
percent in 2015 to end the year at $15.08 a barrel, with the
gains continuing this year to $16.27 on Thursday.
Gasoline is helping refiners' profits, with a typical
Singapore refinery processing Dubai crude currently enjoying a
margin of about $10.44 a barrel, well above the 365-day moving
average of $7.84, according to Reuters data.
It's likely that the existing trends still have legs left in
them, especially since the market expectation is that China's
economy will continue to record slower growth, with
diesel-intensive heavy industries again struggling in 2016.
In contrast, rising vehicle sales are expected to continue
in China, as well as in regional competitor India, thereby
boosting demand for gasoline.
It is possible that China's refineries will be able to
produce more gasoline this year and less diesel, given the
expected commissioning of new units that can maximise output of
lighter fuels.
But even if this is the case, it's more likely that ongoing
liberalisation of fuel exports will result in higher quotas and
therefore encourage China's refiners to export more middle
distillates.
This will keep some pressure on the gasoil crack, but
probably not enough to end the stellar margins that refiners are
enjoying overall in the current situation of weak crude prices.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)