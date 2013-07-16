--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 16 How do you
reconcile the apparently contradictory facts that China's oil
demand and refinery runs hit four-month highs in June while
imports of crude fell to the lowest in nine months?
The picture becomes even more obscure if you look at the
first-half numbers for the three main indicators available to
gauge China's oil demand.
Take crude imports first. They were 5.39 million barrels per
day (bpd) in June, down 4.4 percent from May and the weakest
since September.
Over January to June crude imports were 5.57 million bpd, a
decline of 1.4 percent from the same period last year.
Turning to refinery runs, they were 9.64 million bpd in
June, a gain of 10.8 percent from the same month in 2012. In the
first half they were 9.55 million bpd, up 4.1 percent on the
same period last year.
Finally, implied oil demand, calculated by adding refinery
throughput to net imports of refined products, rose to 9.94
million bpd in June, up 5 percent from May and 10 percent from
the same month in 2012.
First-half oil demand was 9.82 million bpd, up 3.4 percent
on the same period in 2012.
What we have in essence is declining crude imports being
contrasted with modest growth in oil demand and processing.
China's domestic crude output doesn't provide an answer,
having risen a modest 2.7 percent in the first five months of
the year to about 4.17 million bpd, which translates to roughly
an extra 62,000 bpd over January to May.
That leaves commercial and strategic inventories as the most
likely explanation, but this is always a grey area because China
doesn't report actual levels for stocks.
What is known is that commercial crude inventories have been
rising since March, as the official Xinhua news agency does
report percentage changes.
In May, stocks were up 4.75 percent from the prior month, in
April they gained 0.14 percent and 2.2 percent in March.
Part of the explanation then for June's soft crude imports
but robust rise in refinery processing can be put down to using
up crude inventories as plants returned from maintenance carried
out in April and May.
But overall it appears that China may have actually added to
crude inventories in the first six months of 2013.
Assuming domestic oil output was steady in June at the 4.17
million bpd achieved over the first five months, and adding in
the crude imports gives a total of about 9.74 million bpd of
available oil over the first half of the year.
With refinery throughput at 9.55 million bpd, this implies
that as much as 190,000 bpd was added to inventories over the
January to June period.
This in turn suggests that China will be in no hurry to
boost crude imports in coming months, given it already appears
to have ample stockpiles.
It's more likely that crude imports will be tied to actual
domestic consumption, and this throws up some interesting
possibilities for the second half.
With China's economy losing some momentum, particularly on
the industrial production side, this is likely to weigh on
demand for diesel, the main transport fuel, and naphtha, the
building block for plastics and synthetic fibres.
Gross domestic product expanded 7.5 percent in the second
quarter, the ninth quarter in the last 10 that expansion has
weakened. Industrial output growth slowed to 8.9 percent in June
from May's 9.2 percent, a sign that the economy was slowing more
toward the end of the second quarter.
On the other hand, vehicle sales rose 11.2 percent in June
and are up 12.3 percent year-to-date, which should boost
gasoline demand.
Assuming the trend toward slower industrial activity
continues for some months and vehicle sales remain robust, this
will leave Chinese refiners with some choices.
Will they keep refinery runs high in order to meet the
expected increase in gasoline demand, and try and export surplus
diesel? Or will they keep runs steady and meet any increase in
gasoline consumption by curbing exports?
Export figures indicate they could do either.
In the first five months of the year, China exported about
115,000 bpd of gasoline, an increase of 59 percent over the same
period in 2012, while diesel exports were about 80,800 bpd, a
241 percent leap.
It will likely come down to the prevailing margins in Asia
for products, but even if processing profits are strong enough
to encourage China to export fuels, this alone is unlikely to be
enough to spark a rebound in crude imports.
Crude imports should grow in the second half, but it may be
by a smaller margin than expected, assuming domestic oil output
and net fuel imports are much the same as in the first half.
