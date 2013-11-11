(--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Nov 11 Once again the
Chinese oil import and demand figures have thrown up seemingly
contradictory information, but it's more useful to focus on the
overall trends rather than monthly vagaries.
Implied oil demand rose a modest 0.3 percent in October to
9.79 million barrels per day (bpd), even though crude imports
dropped to 4.81 million bpd, the lowest in 13 months.
In contrast, implied demand was 9.61 million bpd in
September, down 1.8 percent from the same month a year earlier
and the first year-on-year decline in 17 months.
That weakness in oil demand in September, though, coincided
with record crude imports of 6.25 million bpd.
These data discrepancies would most likely lead to the
observation that there isn't much correlation between imports
and demand. But there is if a longer timeframe is employed.
Crude imports averaged 5.6 million bpd in the first 10
months of the year, up 3.4 percent over the same period in 2012.
Implied oil demand, which is calculated by adding refinery
throughput to net fuel imports, is up 3.1 percent over the first
10 months of 2013 over the same period last year.
This isn't a large gap between these growth rates, and the
difference is most likely explained by changes in commercial
inventories held by refiners and by the overall decrease in net
imports of refined products.
The absolute level of inventories isn't disclosed, although
the official Xinhua news agency does report percentage changes,
and the latest figure showed that September commercial crude
stocks were up 1.43 percent from August.
However, inventories of refined products fell for a third
month in September, which fits in with the relatively weak
refinery processing figures for that month.
Refiners processed 9.67 million bpd in October, a gain of
nearly 3 percent over September.
Some of the additional crude being processed is being
exported as fuels, with net product imports dropping to just
115,160 bpd in October, a decline of 62 percent from the same
month a year earlier.
The October net product imports were also well below the
243,000 bpd level seen in the first nine months of year.
The overall picture that emerges this year for China's oil
demand is one of modest growth, certainly below expectations.
FORECASTS UNLIKELY TO BE MET
The International Energy Agency forecast that oil product
demand would total 10.14 million bpd in 2013, while top state
oil company China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) predicted in
January that it would be 10.28 million bpd.
Both these forecasts now look on the optimistic side, with
even a strong pickup in the last two months unlikely to be
enough to raise implied oil demand to more than 10 million bpd
for 2013 as a whole.
For the first 10 months of the year China's implied oil
demand was around 9.75 million bpd, up 3.1 percent from the same
period last year.
This is below the 4.5 percent growth rate from 2012, which
was the slowest in four years.
What is becoming clearer is that China is managing to keep
its economic growth close to official targets, while at the same
time slowing the rate of increase in demand for oil.
This fits in with the gradual move towards a more
consumer-focused economy, with growth in retail sales, at 13.3
percent year-on-year in October, outpacing the 10.3 percent for
industrial output.
Retail sales have risen more than industrial output since
2010, a reversal from most of the second half of the nineties
and early years of the new century.
Another trend is that China's net fuel imports are dropping,
mainly as a result of increased exports, largely gasoline and
diesel.
This is likely to continue for the medium term as China's
refinery building programme is running well ahead of increases
in domestic demand.
It also appears that the authorities are more willing to
grant fuel export permits, enabling refiners to import more
crude and export more products.
Net fuel imports were just under 310,000 bpd in 2012, and if
current trends are maintained, this may drop to closer to
200,000 bpd this year.
