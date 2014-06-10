(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a

By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 10 Even though
China's net exports of refined fuels were small in May, the
impact on Asian product markets is becoming larger and likely to
be sustained in coming months.
China exported a net 410,000 tonnes of refined products in
May, equivalent to about 96,548 barrels per day (bpd), according
to customs data released June 8.
While this is a small amount by itself, it's the second
month this year that China became a net product exporter,
something that had only happened three times prior to this year,
the last time being as far back as January 2010.
In the first five months of this year, China was a net
importer of just 1.47 million tonnes of refined fuels,
equivalent to about 71,000 bpd, a drop of 73.8 percent from the
same period last year.
In 2013, net product imports stood at 221,600 bpd and in
2012 they were about 311,000 bpd.
What these figures reveal is that China's net fuel imports
have been trending lower for some time, but it's mainly this
year that they have plunged, so much so that it's possible the
world's second-largest oil consumer could become a sustained net
exporter of products.
The main reasons for the change is China's refining
over-capacity and slower than anticipated fuel demand growth as
the economic growth rate eases.
China currently has close to 13 million bpd of refining
capacity available since the commissioning earlier this year of
two new plants with a combined capacity of 440,000 bpd.
Given that implied demand was 9.71 million bpd in April,
it's clear that there is massive spare capacity in China's
refining sector.
This has the impact of reducing the need for product
imports, but also increasing the availability of fuels for
export, especially since the new refineries tend to be
configured for maximising output of middle distillates.
The breakdown of what products were imported and exported in
May won't be available until later this month, but in the first
four months of the year Chinese refineries slightly picked up
the pace of diesel exports.
Net diesel exports stood at 76,676 bpd in the January to
April period, just higher than the 75,151 bpd exported in the
same period in 2013.
While this isn't a significant increase, it does come
against the backdrop of slower fuel demand growth in Asia and
Europe, the two main centres for diesel consumption.
The diesel crack, or the difference between Singapore diesel
and Dubai crude oil, slumped in May, which suggests increased
Chinese exports are hitting the market.
The crack was at $13.92 a barrel on June 9,
close to the 3 1/2-year low of $13.54, hit on June 4, and almost
27 percent weaker down from the start of the year.
GASOLINE OUTPERFORMS DIESEL
The weakness in refinery profits on diesel stand in contrast
to those for gasoline, where the Singapore price of 92-octane
GL92-SIN-CRK was at a premium of $7.56 a barrel to Brent crude
on June 9, up 15 percent for the year.
China has been a steady exporter of gasoline in recent
years, but so far in 2014 it has reduced shipments, with a net
109,152 bpd being exported, compared to 114,983 bpd over the
first four months of last year.
Car sales rose 11.6 percent in April in China from a year
earlier, and given the majority use gasoline, in contrast to the
popularity of diesel in Europe, demand growth for gasoline has
been outstripping that of diesel.
But the main contributor to China's falling net imports of
refined products is fuel oil, with net imports falling 28
percent to 240,678 bpd in the first four months of the year.
This has been driven by some of the smaller, independent
refiners being granted permission to directly import crude,
whereas before they used fuel oil.
Furthermore, poor profitability at other small refineries,
known as teapots, has crimped demand for fuel oil for use as a
feedstock.
The discount of 180-centistoke fuel oil in Singapore
to Dubai crude was $11.78 a barrel on June 9,
slightly stronger than the $12.65 that prevailed at the start of
the year, but 41 percent lower than the 2014 peak of $8.34 on
Jan. 17.
China's fuel oil imports in January were the highest since
May last year, and the price decline since then has dovetailed
with weaker buying.
The trend toward lower net fuel imports by China, and the
possibility of the nation becoming a sustained net exporter,
isn't going to affect all product markets equally.
So far this year the big losers are fuel oil and diesel.
Whether this continues will depend on whether there is enough
global growth momentum to boost demand for both marine and
vehicle transport, the main uses for fuel oil and diesel.
But Asian markets should be able to factor in lower net
imports by China for fuel oil, and higher net exports of diesel.
For gasoline, while China still has a surplus, robust
domestic vehicle sales may serve to lower that, thereby curbing
growth in exports of the motor fuel.
By itself, this doesn't necessarily mean higher gasoline
cracks in Asia, but it certainly provides support to the current
margins.
