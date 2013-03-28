--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 28 Such is the
impact of the shale gas revolution in the United States that
it's quite possible that babies born today will no longer play
with plastic dolls and cars made in China.
It's almost become a fait accompli that China is the world's
factory, but the early warning signs that this may be changing
are starting to show.
The advent of cheap natural gas in the U.S. is threatening
to displace expensive naphtha in the production of
petrochemicals, the key building blocks for plastics, synthetic
fibres and solvents and cleaners.
While the shale gas boom is certainly no longer a secret, up
to now its main impact has been in displacing coal in power
generation in the U.S., and making inroads as both a heating and
transport fuel.
While the U.S. is planning to export some of its shale
bounty as liquefied natural gas, in effect it is already
exporting more energy in the form of coal, which has helped keep
Asian prices soft even in the face of record Chinese and Indian
imports.
The same sort of dynamic is likely to start hitting the
Asian petrochemical sector in the next few years, as U.S. output
ramps up on the back of cheap natural gas and producers from
India to China struggle to compete given their reliance on
oil-derived naphtha.
Sinopec Corp., Asia's largest refiner, admitted
that it has been caught off guard by the advent of U.S.
competitors using cheaper feedstock.
"This is something we did not expect before," Wang Tianpu,
Sinopec's vice chairman and president, said March 25 at a
briefing to announce the company's results, which saw a 12.8
percent slump in profits in 2012 from the year earlier.
Sinopec will strive to lower its petrochemical costs by
using less naphtha and optimising the product mix, Wang said.
The problem for Sinopec, and other Asian producers, is that
while this may help at the margins it's not going to be enough
to meet the threat of cheaper U.S. petrochemicals.
While shale gas may become available in China, widescale
production is still several years away and is unlikely to be as
cheap as U.S. supplies anyway.
There is the possibility of cheaper LNG, but even this is
unlikely as the market for the super-chilled gas is expected to
remain tight for the next few years, even allowing for
relatively small amounts of U.S. exports.
This means the existing major producers supplying Asia,
namely Qatar, Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia, are still going
to be able to charge oil-linked prices for LNG, thus meaning it
will be no cheaper than naphtha as a feedstock for chemicals.
There is also the option of using gas liquids such as
propane and butane as a feedstock, but these are also derived
from crude production and are priced accordingly.
The prospect of coal gasification also holds promise, but
even if this were to prove economically viable, which is by no
means certain, it will take at least a decade to build any
plants of sufficient scale to displace naphtha.
Which means Asia petrochemical producers are stuck with
naphtha for the foreseeable future.
Benchmark Tokyo naphtha closed at $938 a tonne
on Wednesday, and although the price has eased in recent weeks,
it is 284 percent higher than the low reached in November 2008,
during the global recession.
In contrast, natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange closed Wednesday at $4.068 per million British thermal
units, down about 43 percent from November 2008.
Naphtha has also managed to maintain its premium to Brent
crude in a fairly narrow range since the 2008 financial crisis,
and is currently around the mid-point at $120.65 a tonne.
What this shows is the enormous advantage natural gas users
in the U.S. are getting compared to Asian petrochemical
producers.
It's little wonder that Dow Chemical, the largest
U.S. chemical maker, announced March 18 it intends to build
several plants on the Gulf of Mexico using shale gas as a
feedstock.
It joins Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell and
others in expanding capacity in the U.S. as they bet cheap
natural gas is here to stay.
Of course, ultimately it won't just be Asian petrochemical
producers that suffer, it will be the downstream industries that
use plastics and fibres as well.
For items that are mainly plastic, such as children's toys,
it isn't a stretch to see U.S.-based factories once again
becoming cost competitive with China.