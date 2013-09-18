--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 18 China's new plans
to cut coal use and tackle pollution have a sense of deja vu
about them, being the latest in a series of measures aimed at
improving air quality in the world's second-largest economy.
But the key question, as always with environmental moves in
China, is will they be enforced this time or whether once again
regulation will be soft and easily side-stepped by provincial
and local governments, or polluting companies.
On the face of it, the measures announced last week on the
government's website seem sensible and achievable, with the key
aim to reduce consumption of fossil fuels, which in China is
mainly coal, to below 65 percent of total primary energy use by
2017.
This is a relatively modest decline from the 66.8 percent
share fossil fuels held in 2012, but once again the devil will
be in the detail.
The announced plans include cutting coal consumption, mainly
by closing polluting steel mills, factories and smelters, with a
target being Hebei province, the largest steel-producing region.
This can be seen as a follow-up to July's moves to restrain
capacity in bloated sectors such as steel and aluminium by
setting stricter limits on power consumption and emissions.
While it's way too early to say whether the new measures
will be enforced, many analysts and industry insiders say this
time the authorities appear more determined, with curbing
pollution a priority for new Premier Li Keqiang.
But scepticism will remain until there is evidence that
regulations are being enforced and offenders punished.
A good example of the problems China's central leadership
face in trying to clean up the world's biggest polluter can be
seen in some of the newer coal-fired power plants.
Many of these are fitted with scrubbers - devices that use
water spray to remove sulphur dioxide from waste gases. Sulphur
dioxide is a major air pollutant and can create acid rain.
The problem is the plant operators aren't running the
scrubbers as this costs money given the energy and water
required.
When Beijing's air pollution reached the worst on record, 30
to 45 times above recommended safety levels, in January, power
generator Huadian turned off the scrubbers at its coal-fired
plant at Datong, near the capital, according to a May 10 report
in the Washington Post.
It also falsified paperwork to claim it was producing
low-emission power and was caught, twice, by regulators, the
newspaper said.
Huadian isn't alone, other generators have also been caught
turning off scrubbers, but the money they are fined is generally
less than the money saved from not running the energy-intensive
devices, so the offender can still come out ahead.
If the authorities are determined to improve air quality,
forcing coal power plants to use existing technology would be a
good place to start.
But the authorities are going to come up against the usual
obstacles. Money and jobs.
Coal is the cheapest way to generate electricity in China
and this isn't likely to change anytime soon.
Power consumption rose 6.8 percent to 3.5 trillion kilowatt
hours in the first eight months of 2013, of which nearly 80
percent was thermal.
While China may be able to stop building new coal plants
near the major centres of Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong, it
remains likely that coal-fired generation will still be added,
even if its share relative to nuclear and natural gas declines.
China aims to increase nuclear generation capacity to 50
gigawatts by 2017, up from the current 12.5 gigawatts, and it
also aims to boost natural gas availability by adding 150
billion cubic metres of trunk pipeline capacity by the end of
2015, covering industrial areas in the north and southeast.
The problem with natural gas is that China's sources for
more supplies are expensive, being either liquefied natural gas
or pipelines from Russia and Central Asia.
Gas from these sources is significantly more costly, with
spot LNG being about double the domestic price, making gas-fired
power uncompetitive.
With power companies already struggling to turn profits,
it's likely they will be reluctant to use more expensive fuels,
unless they receive sufficient incentives.
The same goes for other coal users such as steel mills and
smelters, who face losses if they try to cut pollution.
While the authorities in Beijing want to close inefficient
industry, they will encounter opposition from provincial and
local governments, which are more focused on jobs than
pollution.
In theory, China's moves to improve air quality are
necessary and welcome, and from a market perspective are bearish
for coal and bullish for LNG and uranium on a medium- to
long-term basis.
In practice the Chinese government will have to decide how
much economic pain it is prepared to tolerate in the form of
higher electricity costs and job losses in order to achieve
pollution-reduction goals.
