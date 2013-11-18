(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Nov 18 China's planned
economic and social reforms should have the effect of extending
the decade-long boom in demand for commodities, while at the
same time making that demand more price sensitive.
While the 60-point reform plan still needs to be fleshed
out, initial indications are that the appetite for resources by
the world's biggest commodity buyer is far from
finished.
From a longer-term perspective the most important parts of
the plan include lifting the restrictions on rural migration to
smaller cities and easing them for medium-sized cities.
This alone should ensure that China's demand for iron ore,
copper and other base metals remains robust as housing and
infrastructure is created across the country to cater for rising
urbanisation.
Much of this activity will also fly beneath the radar, as it
will take place away from the mega-cities such as Beijing and
Shanghai, but this doesn't mean the commodity demand will be any
less real.
Although not one of the 60 points of the Communist Party
plan, the overall effect is clearly aimed at raising the income
levels for millions of people and moving them into a
consumer-led society.
This has positive implications for overall commodity demand
through increased buying of motor vehicles and white goods, but
also for agricultural imports, particularly soybeans, as people
move up the protein chain.
Increased consumption of animal proteins means a boost in
demand for soybean meal used as feed for most livestock.
China's output of soybeans has also been largely stagnant
for the past 15 years as the nation concentrated on increasing
production of grains like wheat.
This means that China, already the world's biggest soybean
buyer, may have to increase imports at a faster rate in coming
years.
The proposed land reforms may result in more efficient
farms, but much will depend on how much land is allowed to be
sold, who is allowed to buy it and how the revenue from land
sales is distributed.
The other main element of the plan relates to allowing
market pricing to play a greater role in pricing commodities.
China has been moving in this direction in recent years,
especially with relation to refined fuels, and continuing this
path will help align its domestic markets more closely with
those for the rest of the world.
If oil products are priced according to global market
signals, this will result in far quicker reactions to changes as
demand adjusts to either higher or lower costs.
While this may do little to alter the overall import demand
for crude oil over the longer term, it will make it more
volatile and responsive to changes in global prices.
LNG TO PLAY BIGGER ROLE
Perhaps the market with the biggest potential for change is
liquefied natural gas, which is currently at a competitive
disadvantage as its landed cost exceeds the regulated prices in
China's domestic market.
Allowing natural gas prices to rise closer to the cost of
supply may boost demand for LNG, although it's likely that the
government will maintain a role in regulating prices paid by the
retail sector in order to help maintain social stability.
There are also implications for global seaborne coal
supplies, with the current trend of the price of Chinese
domestic supplies capping the international price likely to be
strengthened.
In a deregulated market, Chinese power producers could buy
coal from whoever offers the best price, meaning international
producers will have to match domestic miners, especially since
the availability of domestic supplies has been improved by
better rail infrastructure.
This is hardly bullish for global coal miners, given low
domestic prices in China and efforts to curb the use of the fuel
in order to cut pollution.
Another plank of the reform plan is allowing more private
competition with large state-owned companies and more joint
ventures.
This may serve to lessen the grip of energy majors such as
PetroChina and Sinopec and in theory should make China's market
more efficient.
More efficient markets may actually slow growth in demand by
cutting subsidies, reducing wastage and increasing competition,
but the main effect should be to make markets more price
sensitive.
For example, a flare-up of tensions in the Middle East
resulting in a spike in oil prices should translate more quickly
into a drop in Chinese imports than in the past.
Another point in the plan is a commitment to financial
reform and the hint of full yuan convertibility.
This opens up the possibility that China will be able to
establish commodity pricing benchmarks more aligned with its
demand profile, which, in the case of oil, could challenge the
global dominance of Brent and West Texas Intermediate contracts.
Finally, it remains to be seen how these 60-points will be
implemented, and much of the impact will depend on the details.
For the time being it looks like China's leadership is
serious about moving to a more market-orientated and
consumer-led economy, and importantly for commodities, one that
still has a long way to travel down the road of industrial and
urban development.
