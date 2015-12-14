(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Dec 14 It's tempting to
take the champagne-fuelled view that the historic global climate
agreement reached in Paris signals the death of coal, but even
if the dirty fuel is terminal, it will be a long, lingering
demise before the final hacking cough.
This is simply because coal is, and will remain for decades,
the main fuel in the world's top and third-biggest emitters,
China and India.
While China has changed direction on coal fairly
dramatically in the past two years, its pledge at the climate
summit that ended last weekend in the French capital is only
that its emissions will peak by 2030.
That means the Chinese are allowing themselves 14 more years
of increasing emissions, despite their commitment to lower the
share of coal in their energy mix to below 60 percent.
India didn't commit to any absolute cuts in carbon
emissions, instead promising to shave a third off the rate at
which it emits greenhouse gases over the next 15 years.
What this means is India aims to cut carbon intensity, or
the amount of carbon per rupee of economic output, by between 33
and 35 percent by 2030 from 2005 levels.
But given that India is also planning on rapid economic
growth in order to lift hundreds of millions of its people out
of poverty, this means that pollution will rise in absolute
terms, even if the South Asian nation does manage to use energy
more efficiently in economic terms.
India is still planning on doubling its coal output to 1.5
billion tonnes by 2020, which is an ambitious target, but one
that is ominous for its carbon emissions should it be achieved.
India may add another 170 to 200 gigawatts of coal-fired
power in the next few years, which would require as much as 500
million tonnes of coal a year to operate.
India's planned new coal-fired generation is roughly equal
to its target of 175 gigawatts of renewable generation by 2020,
which could be scaled up to 350 gigawatts by 2030.
MORE MONEY NEEDED
This does show that India, like China, is planning on adding
significant amounts of clean energy, but not so much as to end
the need for new coal-fired generation.
The undertaking by developed countries at the Paris summit
to provide $100 billion a year of clean energy funding to the
developing world by 2020 sounds like a major commitment, but in
reality is probably well short of what will be required if
China, India and other emerging Asian countries such as
Indonesia are going to limit pollution.
India needs $2.5 trillion by 2030 to achieve its already
fairly modest plan, meaning developed nations are likely going
to have to spend more than they currently envisage on helping
the developing world.
Whether this level of funding is possible is a moot point,
especially if the Republicans manage to win back the U.S.
presidency before 2030.
It's hard to see a Republican president being as supportive
of combating pollution as President Barack Obama has been, given
many of the conservative party's leading figures are climate
change sceptics.
What the Paris summit has changed is that coal, and other
fossil fuels, have effectively been put on notice that their
time is coming to an end.
This of course assumes that there is genuine follow through
on the words of the summit, and countries and private companies
commit to spend the trillions of dollars needed to de-carbonise
the global economy.
But in the meantime, coal is far from dead in Asia, even if
it's under threat in the United States and Europe, although how
much is driven by climate policies and how much by the economics
of alternatives, such as natural gas and rooftop solar panels,
becoming cheaper.
DEVELOPING NATIONS MUST SKIP A STEP
The only way to limit coal's growth in Asia is to try and
encourage countries such as India and Indonesia to effectively
skip a step in their industrial development.
In other words, they should not build power plants and
distribution grids, rather they should electrify their economies
by going straight to small-scale renewables for households and
larger-scale projects for industry.
This isn't the current path being walked by India,
Indonesia, or indeed any Asia country. Rather, they are all
planning on building huge power plants and distribution
networks.
But it can be done, with mobile phones showing the way in
Africa. Many countries in the continent effectively skipped the
step of building fixed copper or fibre networks, moving straight
to cellular networks that can deliver voice and data.
A similar process can happen in electrification in Asia, and
in Africa as well, but it will require a dramatic change in the
policy mindsets of the governments involved.
Until this happens, coal's future in the developing world is
assured, at least for the next decade or two.
