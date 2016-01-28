(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Jan 28 - It's probably
cold comfort to coal miners in Australia and South Africa, but
their Indonesian counterparts are bearing the brunt of the
supply cuts needed to balance the market.
This is shown rather starkly by data from China and India,
the world's two largest coal importers.
While the headline figure from China's 2015 coal customs
data may have been the 25 percent plunge in shipments from top
supplier Australia, of far greater market significance was the
almost 40 percent plummet in those from Indonesia.
China imported 28.3 million tonnes of coal from Indonesia in
2015, giving the Southeast Asian nation a 18.1 percent share of
the total of 155.8 million tonnes of imports, a number that
excludes low-rank lignite. This was down from the 20.6 percent
share it had in 2014.
In contrast, Australia's share of China's imports was 45.5
percent in 2015, up from the 41.5 percent achieved in 2014.
This means that while both major coal exporters in the Asian
region were suffering from lower volumes being bought by China,
Australia was able to improve its relative position against its
rival by quite a significant margin.
Among China's top suppliers, gains in market share were also
recorded by Mongolia, which rose to 9.2 percent in 2015 from 8.4
percent in 2014, and North Korea, which jumped to a 12.6 percent
share from 6.8 percent.
It's probably worth noting that North Korea's coal shipments
to China are driven partly by politics, and this near doubling
in market share may not be repeated, especially if Beijing
decides to send a message to Pyongyang to be less provocative in
its dealings with South Korea and the rest of the world.
Among top exporters to China, Russia also suffered a decline
in market share, dropping to 10.1 percent from 11.1 percent in
2014, while the United States dropped to virtually zero from a
share of 1.7 percent in 2014.
The outlook for China's coal imports remains bearish, given
efforts to restrict the use of the fuel for environmental
reasons and excess domestic production capacity.
This means that the current trend of declining imports, but
with rising market share for Australia, is likely to be
maintained.
Australia is still China's top supplier of coking coal, used
in steelmaking, and its higher quality thermal coal will be more
welcome than Indonesia's lower-grade supplies.
INDIA ALSO BEARISH FOR INDONESIA
China's declining coal imports are being mirrored in India,
but for different reasons.
While China is actively trying to limit the use of the dirty
fuel, India is managing to increase both consumption and
domestic output, thus mitigating the need for imports.
India imported 12.4 million tonnes of coal in December, a
34.3 percent drop on the same month in 2014, according to
official figures. This was the sixth straight monthly drop in
percentage terms.
In the first nine months of the 2015/16 fiscal year, Indian
imports dropped 14.9 percent to 132.3 million tonnes.
It's estimated that imports will total about 170 million
tonnes in the fiscal year to March 2016, a drop of almost 20
percent over the preceding year.
Details on the countries India bought coal from are not yet
available, but in past years Indonesia has held about a 60
percent share, with next biggest suppliers Australia and South
Africa both under 20 percent each.
This implies Indonesia will again account for most of the
expected 52 million tonne drop in India's 2015/16 imports.
This can be seen in Indonesian Energy Ministry figures that
show exports dropped 22.4 percent to 296.5 million tonnes in
2015 from a year earlier.
Similar to China, India may record falling imports again in
the 2016/17 fiscal year, meaning it will be harder for Indonesia
to boost its shipments this year.
While this is good news for Australian miners, and possibly
those in South Africa as well, this should be tempered with the
knowledge that Asia's two largest importers are on declining
trends, and plentiful domestic supplies in both mean imports
have to be cheap to compete.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)