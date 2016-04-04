(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 4 - Coal's bright
start to the year in Asia is fading amid the gloom of weak
demand across the region's top importers and still too much
supply from top producers.
The benchmark Newcastle weekly coal index ended
at $51.13 a tonne on April 1, down from its high so far this
year of $52.59, reached on March 11.
That peak capped a rally of 11 percent from the almost
10-year low of $47.37 a tonne plumbed in the week to Jan. 21,
but it now appears it was nothing more than a false dawn.
Coal was most likely the beneficiary of better sentiment
towards commodities in general that saw strong rallies in iron
ore and crude oil in recent weeks, which have also petered out.
But while there may be some positive fundamentals in other
commodities markets, with tentative signs of a recovery in
China's vast manufacturing sector, there is no silver lining in
sight for coal.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index expanded for the
first time in 9 months in March, rising to 50.2, up from
February's 49 to be just over the 50-line that demarcates
expansion from contraction in the manufacturing
sector.
While this may herald better times ahead for sectors such as
iron ore, steel, aluminium, copper and crude oil, the joy is
unlikely to be shared by coal.
China aims to keep the rise in its total energy use to just
0.9 percent in 2016, the same rate as 2015, the National Energy
Administration said on April 1.
For coal, the important part is that the plan also calls for
coal's share of that total to be cut to 63 percent from last
year's 64 percent.
If a cut of 1 percentage point doesn't sound that
significant, its worth noting that China's total energy
consumption is about 4.34 billion tonnes of coal equivalent,
meaning 1 percentage point is about 43.4 million tonnes.
While the lower coal consumption is most likely to result in
lower domestic output, if it was taken from imports, it would
amount to roughly one-fifth of 2015's total imports of 204.06
million tonnes.
China plans to shut 60 million tonnes of domestic coal
output this year, and 500 million tonnes in total over the next
five years.
However, this isn't necessarily bullish for imports, as even
cuts of this magnitude will still leave sufficient domestic coal
to meet demand, leaving imports to compete on a price basis in
specific markets, particularly those in China's industrial
southeast.
In the first two months of this year, China's coal imports
have dropped 10.2 percent, a slower rate of decline than the
almost 30-percent decline experienced in 2015.
But a look at the details show major coal exporters
Australia and Indonesia are struggling to ship the fuel to the
world's top buyer.
Imports from Australia are down almost 18 percent in the
first two months from the same period a year ago, while those
from Indonesia have slumped 21.7 percent.
The surprise winner in China so far this year has been North
Korea, which has boosted its shipments to its neighbour by 26.9
percent and is now just behind Indonesia as the third-biggest
supplier.
As with anything to do with North Korea, there is possibly a
political element in these purchases, but no matter the
motivation the fact remains that China's main suppliers are
being squeezed by a competitor they know very little about.
IMPORTS DOWN IN TOP BUYERS
Outside of China there is little reason for coal exporters
to be optimistic, with imports by No.2 buyer India still
trending lower despite a modest uptick in February.
India imported 16.79 million tonnes in February, up 1.7
percent from the same month a year ago and the first increase in
eight months.
But given that state producer Coal India has recently had to
scale back mining activity as consumption growth has been weaker
than supply growth, it's likely that the trend toward lower
imports will persist.
Japan's total coal imports rose 1.2 percent in February from
a year earlier, but purchases by the third-ranked importer were
down 1.9 percent for the first two months of the year.
South Korea, Asia's fourth-biggest coal importer, saw its
overseas purchases drop 17.6 percent in February from a year
earlier, and they are down 6.5 percent for the first two months
of the year.
With purchases down in the first two months of the year in
Asia's four-biggest importers, it's clear that there is no
demand justification for a sustained price rally in coal prices.
There are some longer-term positives for coal in the region,
such as the start of construction of a 2,000-megawatt coal-fired
plant in Indonesia and plans for more new units in countries
such as Japan.
But these are several years away from coming on line,
meaning coal exporters have to deal with the current weak market
while hoping for future growth in demand.
Indonesia remains the main adjuster of market balance, with
output in the Southeast Asian nation expected to drop to about
350 million tonnes in 2016 from 391 million, according to the
energy ministry.
The industry expects exports to fall to less than 300
million tonnes this year from 330-360 million tonnes last year,
as mines remain under pressure from low prices.
Australia's coal shipments also appear to be easing, with
Newcastle Port, the world's largest coal-export harbour,
reporting 24.72 million tonnes of coal exported in the first two
months of the year, a 5.7-percent drop from the same period in
2015.
The overall picture from the coal sector is one of weak
demand from importers, and continuing supply adjustments from
exporters.
While this rules out any price rally, it may allow for
prices to stabilise assuming exporters continue to adjust supply
to balance the market.
