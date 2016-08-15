(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Aug 15 If you believe
that thermal coal's rally this year has been largely on the back
of rising Chinese imports, it follows that any sign of
moderation in demand in the world's biggest buyer would raise a
red flag of caution.
That banner may be in the process of being hoisted, with
shipping data suggesting August imports of the fuel used mainly
for power generation may be the lowest for six months.
Ship-tracking data compiled by Thomson Reuters Commodity
Research and Forecasts estimate that 13.07 million tonnes of
coal will arrive in China in August, down substantially from the
18.92 million tonnes in July, which was the most so far this
year.
It's worth bearing in mind that the August figure will
likely rise somewhat over the next few days, as ships leaving
Indonesia will still have time to reach China by the end of the
month.
It's possible that some vessels could still depart from
Australian ports and make China by the end of August, but they
would have to leave by today and steam faster than normal, as
the usual voyage time from Newcastle port, the world's largest
export harbour for thermal coal, to southern China is around 18
days.
It's also worth noting that the Thomson Reuters data doesn't
exactly match up with Chinese customs data, largely because the
Thomson Reuters data is for seaborne coal imports and therefore
excludes rail and truck cargoes from countries such as Mongolia
and North Korea.
But even allowing for some more cargoes to be added into the
August arrivals, it does appear likely that China's seaborne
imports will drop substantially in August, possibly by as much
as 5 million tonnes from July's figure.
If this is the case, it will hardly be positive for the main
Asian coal price benchmarks, which have enjoyed strong gains
this year.
The Newcastle Weekly Index, the main thermal
coal marker, has rallied almost 42 percent since its year-low in
late January to end last week at $67.13 a tonne, while ICE
Newcastle futures have surged 41 percent over the same
period.
The futures curve for the ICE contracts <0#NCFM:> also
suggest that Newcastle coal won't suffer steep declines, with
the December contract at $63.15 a tonne and August 2017 at
$64.70, both only slightly below the close of $68.30 on Aug. 12.
CAN CHINA IMPORTS CONTINUE TO SURPRISE?
However, much will depend on whether China's imports of coal
continue to surprise to the upside, as they have done so far
this year.
Customs data show total coal imports of 129.2 million tonnes
in the first seven months of the year, a gain of 6.7 percent
over the same period last year.
Thomson Reuters Commodity Research and Forecasts have pegged
seaborne imports at 123.6 million tonnes in the year to end
August, up 3.2 percent from the 119.8 million recorded for the
same period in 2015.
This rate of growth, while still positive, is down from
5.2-percent growth in the first seven months of this year
compared to the same period in 2015.
Although too early to call a definitive trend, if final
numbers do confirm weakness in China's coal imports in August,
it will call into question the sustainability of the rally in
coal prices.
India, the world's second-largest coal importer, is also
unlikely to have increased imports in August, with
vessel-tracking data forecasting the arrival of 13.96 million
tonnes in August, down from 17.14 million in July.
Again, the August figure may rise slightly in coming days as
both cargoes leaving from Indonesia and South Africa could still
make it to the South Asian nation by the end of the month if
they sail by the end of this week.
But even if a surge of cargoes does materialise in the next
few days, it's still unlikely that India will record an increase
in coal imports in August from July.
India's coal imports in the first eight months of the year
are also likely to be lower than for the same period in 2015,
with Thomson Reuters data showing 134 million tonnes arriving by
the end of August, down 3.8 percent from the 139.3 million
recorded in the January to August period last year.
What the market will have to decide is how well a 40-percent
rally in coal prices sits with a much more modest, single-figure
gain in Chinese imports and a decline in Indian purchases.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)