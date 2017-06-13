(Repeats item issued earlier. The opinions expressed here are
* Graphic on solar growth in Southeast Asia: tmsnrt.rs/2rL6l92
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 13 When it comes to
electrifying Asia the conventional wisdom has been that cheap
beats green, meaning coal will continue to dominate the region's
new power generation as renewables such as solar and wind can't
compete.
However, there are increasing signs that this may not be the
case any more, at least not in every country in Asia, as
renewable energy sources rapidly become cheaper and achieve the
utility scale needed to ensure reliable generation.
The old and new paradigms were the focus at a high-level,
invitation-only forum in Singapore last week, organised by the
King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC).
The representatives of the coal industry, as well as some
respected industry analysts, presented a fairly bullish outlook
for the period up to 2030, pointing to a strong pipeline of
projects in both traditional coal buyers such as Japan, China
and India, as well as new entrants such as Vietnam and the
Philippines.
On the other side, energy and climate academics and
representatives of think tanks pointed to the increasing
cost-competitiveness of renewable power, mounting political and
community pressure for cleaner energy and the potential
disruptive influence of newer technologies such as battery
storage.
Overall, the message from the coal industry was that they
are still the cheapest, will be for some time and are therefore
not going anywhere.
The word from the academics and energy policy specialists
was that the coal industry is too comfortable and is largely
unaware that it is actually now in an existential fight, and the
forces arrayed against it are motivated and increasingly
effective.
President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States
out of the Paris agreement on limiting carbon pollution hasn't
been replicated across Asia, with top emitters China and India
pledging to meet their commitments under the deal.
It's also becoming clearer that the forces pushing for
increased use of renewables are moving to target countries
planning to boost the use of coal.
The tactics are varied and include lobbying governments and
industry, trying to restrict financing for coal-fired plants,
public awareness campaigns and grassroots activism.
Up to now the efforts of the environmental lobby have
largely been focused on developed countries, but they are now
switching targets to include nations like Vietnam, the
Philippines and Malaysia, all of which are planning new coal
generation.
Rapid advances in technology, such as battery storage, can
also disrupt coal's advance in Asia, and this is likely to be a
factor when banks, utilities and governments are deciding
whether to spend billions of dollars on a new coal-fired plant
that has a lifespan of at least 25 years.
COAL STORM CLOUDS GATHER
The evidence seems to be that while coal use in Asia is
likely to rise in coming years as plants already under
construction are commissioned, the longer-term outlook is
becoming far less clear.
The amount of coal-fired generation capacity that started
construction around the world in 2016 was 63.06 gigawatts (GW),
62 percent lower that in 2015, according to a March paper by
environmental groups Coalswarm, the Sierra Club and Greenpeace.
The paper also identified a 164 percent jump in the amount
of coal-fired capacity put on hold in 2016 from the prior year,
although the actual amount of coal capacity operating globally
actually rose 3 percent to 1,964 GW.
Breaking the data down by countries in Asia showed that
China has 145.5 GW under construction, but 441.7 GW on hold,
while India has 48.2 GW being built and 82.5 GW on hold.
Among emerging coal importers, Vietnam had 15.2 GW under
construction and 2.8 GW on hold, Malaysia had 3.6 GW being built
and the Philippines had 4.5 GW under construction and 0.9 GW on
hold.
The coal industry would point to the fact that as of January
this year some 272.9 GW of coal power is being built, while the
environmental lobby may fire back that 607.4 GW is on hold.
One of the coal miners present at the KAPSARC forum said
that his company was fielding numerous inquiries from utilities
across South East Asia trying to lock in long-term supply deals
for newly-built coal-fired plants.
But the miners also did express some caution about the
outlook for seaborne imports to China and India, the world's two
biggest importers.
China is trying to limit coal use in order to improve air
quality in major cities and India's government has stated that
it wants coal imports to drop to zero.
While India's aim of zero imports is fanciful, it's possible
that it could drop down to a figure closer to 100 million tonnes
a year, which would be sufficient to meet its needs for coking
coal used to make steel, as well as thermal coal for coastal
power plants that were designed to run on imported fuel.
This would be a drop of more than 100 million tonnes from
the record 206 million India imported in 2015, and well below
the 194.6 million last year.
A drop of such magnitude would likely outweigh any potential
increase in seaborne imports by newer consumers in South East
Asia.
The future of India's demand for imported coal is far from
certain, but the trend seems to be clearer, and that's for lower
imports.
India's ambitious targets for renewable energy may also
crimp its need for more coal-fired power plants in coming years,
and the record low prices achieved at recent market auctions for
solar power supply show that coal has a fight on its hands.
Coal-fired power is still about half the price of liquefied
natural gas in most Asian markets, meaning a U.S.-style natural
gas revolution is unlikely in power generation.
But the rapid rise of renewables, coupled with an increasing
focus on cleaner energy means that many Asian countries are
likely to face a choice they haven't had before.
They can now be cheap and green, whereas before they could
either be cheap or green.
