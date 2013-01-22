--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Jan 22 China's imports of
coal and iron ore both hit records in December, but the reaction
in the two markets stands in stark contrast.
While the jump in iron ore imports to above 70 million
tonnes was seen as a sign that China's economic re-acceleration
is underway and positive for commodity demand, the surge in coal
imports was met with a much more ho-hum attitude.
Coal imports jumped 37 percent from a year earlier to reach
29 million tonnes in December, the second consecutive month of
record inbound shipments.
Full-year coal imports reached 234.3 million tonnes, a 29
percent gain on the prior year and a growth rate almost three
times that achieved in 2011.
Despite strong growth in China's coal imports and a similar
story from India, coal prices in Asia remain in the doldrums and
mining executives are finding it harder to get bankers to talk
to them about financing new projects.
The benchmark Newcastle coal price has managed
to hold above $90 a tonne since the end of November, but last
week eased to $92.94 a tonne from $94.16 on Jan. 4.
This means it is about 15 percent above the 18-month low of
$80.82 a tonne hit in October last year, a considerably more
subdued rally than the 80 percent gain in iron ore prices
between the September low and the peak earlier this month.
Of course, iron ore had a more dramatic slump in the third
quarter of last year, but the Newcastle coal price still lost 20
percent over the year, making it one of the worst performing
commodities worldwide.
The real difference between coal and iron ore is the outlook
for supply, with iron ore still potentially slightly
constrained, especially if Indian exports remain depressed due
to a crackdown on illegal mining and rising domestic
consumption.
Coal supply stands to exceed demand for a second year in
2013, with Barclays estimating an additional 32 million tonnes
will be available this year.
However, if China's appetite for imported coal grows at the
same rate in 2013 as it did last year, this implies an
additional 65 million tonnes.
Even a slackening to half of 2012's pace would still see
China absorb the entire available additional coal.
Add to this India's growing imports as domestic output
continues to fall short of target, and there is the potential
for the coal market to tighten throughout the year.
Cold weather in India may push up imports by half in January
to 16 million tonnes from a year earlier, according to trade
sources.
Already, India has imported 90 million tonnes from April to
November, a gain of 27 percent over the same period in 2011, and
the signs are that this growth rate will accelerate further over
the whole financial year to end March.
It seems for now the coal market doesn't believe the rising
demand from China and India is sustainable, or that supply will
increase by more than expected.
It's also probably the case that China's appetite for
imports is because prices are low, making imported coal
competitive with domestic supplies.
Looking at the breakdown of China's coal imports shows that
higher quality supplies have been gaining, with Australia
supplying almost one-third of December's volumes.
Australia shipped 9.7 million tonnes to China in December, a
gain of 165 percent on the year-earlier month, taking the
increase for the whole of 2012 to 82.6 percent.
In contrast, Indonesia managed to increase exports to China
by 5.3 percent in 2012, just managing to hold onto its status as
the top supplier.
Australian coal generally has more energy and is cleaner
burning that the more low-rank supplies from Indonesia, so it
appears that Chinese buyers are taking advantage of low regional
prices to change to buying better quality coal.
This implies that currently the good export volumes being
achieved are a function of the low prevailing prices, and even
if prices do rise, there may well be a pullback in both Chinese
and Indian demand for seaborne coal.
