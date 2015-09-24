(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 24 - Can the
coal industry win a public relations battle, and does it even
matter if it can't?
There's no shortage of people and organisations claiming
that coal is increasingly embattled and is about to go the way
of whale oil and wood as a fuel of the past.
Does this mean that the Minerals Council of Australia's new,
and seemingly costly, campaign in support of the fuel is simply
raging against the inevitable, or does it herald a new front in
the war between coal miners and anti-coal environmentalists?
There's little doubt that coal has an image problem,
increasingly so in developed countries where the fuel's major
contribution to climate change is well-publicised and understood
by the majority of the public.
One of the top producers has even gone so far as to say coal
is on the losing side, and not just because prices have dropped
by almost two-thirds in the current four-year losing streak.
BHP Billiton president of coal, Mike Henry, told a
function in Brisbane on Sept. 18 that while the current coal
market was challenging, the longer-term outlook remained strong.
But he also said coal was losing the public relations fight
and the industry needed to do more to take on both those who
wanted to destroy the coal industry and those that didn't
believe in climate change.
"It would be fair to say that as we stand here today, in the
court of public opinion, the 'no-coal' camp has been more
effective. Anti-coal activism has been building momentum over
many years," Henry was quoted as saying by the Australian
Financial Review.
"We can only hope to secure balanced support for the
industry if we step up and help improve the quality of debate
and the depth of understanding about what we do, why we do it -
and how important it is," he said.
Henry's comments came shortly after the Minerals Council,
the advocacy body for the Australian mining industry, launched
its campaign to convince the public of coal's merits and future
role.
Using the tagline "Coal is amazing," the council put up a
website, www.littleblackrock.com.au, that is filled with
statistics supporting the view that coal is, as recently ousted
Australian prime minister Tony Abbott put it, good for humanity.
The coal industry in Australia paid some A$38 billion ($26.6
billion) in company tax and royalties in the seven years to the
2013-14 fiscal year, while employing some 41,000 people,
according to the website.
New coal power plant technology will also be able to cut
carbon emissions by 40 percent compared to older units, is
another claim on the website.
But judging by the reaction on social media, the council's
campaign has done little to sway those opposed to the fuel, with
a Twitter search of the hashtags #littleblackrock and
#coalisamazing showing the overwhelming majority of responses
range from dismissive to derisive.
"#coalisamazing: so much that $2.6 trillion now being
divested from fossil fuels," was one recent tweet, with another
reading: "#coalisamazing: it can make millions of people sick
even from thousands of miles away, it can change the whole
climate of a planet."
But winning over the dedicated anti-coal activists was never
likely, and probably not what the council was aiming at anyway.
It's the so-called silent majority that are the target for
the campaign, aiming to convince them that coal is still a
viable, and vital, industry for Australia, providing jobs,
government revenue and electricity that's cheaper than
alternatives.
BOTH SIDES MISS THE MARK
There are some problems with the council's campaign, namely
that it skirts around the role of coal in emissions, and doesn't
realistically set out just how quickly, or not, the world's
coal-fired generators can be replaced with the "high efficiency,
low emissions" ultra super-critical units.
It also claims that carbon capture and storage (CCS) is now
a commercial reality, when there is only one commercial scale
plant using it, Canada's SaskPower, and even then it was only
feasible with generous government subsidies.
If the industry really wishes to be taken seriously, how
about a discussion on the actual costs of building new plants
with CSS, or the cost of retro-fitting existing units, and how
this would compare to generating electricity using natural gas,
nuclear or renewables such as wind and solar?
One interesting part of the website is the outlook section,
where the council cites International Energy Agency data
estimating that the world will use 1 billion tonnes more of coal
more by 2019 it does today, taking the total to more than 9
billion tonnes.
It also states that there is more coal-fired capacity in the
pipeline than any other fuel, mainly in the developing world led
by India and China.
If these figures do prove accurate it will mean that coal
will win the real battle, even if it does lose the public
relations war in developed nations.
Just as the industry may have scored an own goal with its
campaign to win hearts and minds, the anti-coal lobby risk doing
the same if all they accomplish is the ruination of the coal
industry in developed countries while it flourishes in
developing nations.
What would be a better tactic for the anti-coal lobby?
Trying to close mines in Australia or trying to force
governments across the globe to legislate CCS targets?
While coal is most likely in the sunset phase of its
dominance of the world's energy, killing it off completely won't
be easy, and perhaps forcing it be used more cleanly, especially
in the developing world, is a better idea.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)