By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Nov 22 It may be a tad
early to call a peak in the price of thermal coal in
top-consuming region Asia, but at the very least the momentum
seems to have been lost from a commodity that has surged some
130 percent in the past 10 months.
If coal prices have already peaked, the question is which of
the World War II battles of Dunkirk or Stalingrad will the
retreat most resemble.
A Dunkirk-style retreat would see coal prices hold on to
much of their gains this year, just as the British Army managed
to keep much of its fighting strength by evacuating from France
in the face of a German victory in 1940.
A Stalingrad-style defeat would see coal prices surrender
most of their gains in a rout similar to what happened when the
German Sixth Army was surrounded and annihilated by Soviet
forces in the winter of 1942-43 at Stalingrad.
So far, the pullback in thermal coal prices has been very
modest, with the Australian benchmark, the weekly Newcastle port
index dropping to $100.52 a tonne in the week ended
Nov. 18.
This was down from the 44-month high of $109.69 a tonne the
previous week, and the first downward move since last August.
The index rose 131 percent between its 10-year low of $47.37
a tonne on Jan. 22 to its peak on Nov. 11.
While this is an exceptionally strong rally, history
suggests that the retracement may be quite robust as well.
Between November 2006 and July 2008, the index surged 372
percent, with coal reaching its all-time high of $194.79 a tonne
on July 4, 2008.
It then slumped by 69 percent, taking coal back to $60.30 a
tonne by March 2009. However, this price was still almost $20
more than the starting point of the prior rally.
From the trough in March 2009, Newcastle coal rallied 126
percent to $136.30 a tonne by Jan. 14, 2011.
That peak marked the start of a five-year downward trend
during which coal dropped 65 percent to the low in January this
year.
Given that the two previous rallies in the Newcastle index
were both followed by pullbacks of more than 60 percent, is it
likely that history will repeat itself this time around?
THIS TIME IS DIFFERENT?
It's still possible that prices may not have peaked yet,
given we are just at the start of peak northern hemisphere
winter demand period.
But, if the $109.69 a tonne from Nov. 11 does represent the
peak of this cycle, then a retreat in the order of 60 percent
would take prices back to around $43 a tonne.
This seems extremely unlikely as an entirely different set
of circumstances are prevailing this time around compared with
the price plunges of 2008-09 and 2011-15.
In the rally up to July 2008 coal prices had been pulled
along with other commodities as investors believed China's
appetite for natural resources was insatiable.
The 2008 financial crisis and global recession crushed those
hopes, and coal fell dramatically in tandem with other
commodities as world economic growth stumbled.
In the rally from 2009-11, stimulus spending by China
provided a platform for rising prices, especially since the
supply response was slow in coming.
But when new mines came on stream and existing ones pumped
up output, the rally fizzled and coal was set up for an extended
slump as the excess capacity was worked through.
In stark contrast, the rally so far in 2016 has been mainly
driven by Chinese domestic considerations, with the most
important factor being the decision by the authorities in
Beijing to limit the number of days coal mines could operate.
This led to a sharp drop in production, with China's output
falling 11 percent in the first 10 months of 2016 from the same
period a year earlier.
Imports couldn't make up for this shortfall, hence the sharp
rise in the main Asian benchmark prices.
It's likely that this rally will be ended by Chinese
political decisions, with Beijing reversing course and allowing
mines to operate for 330 days a year, up from 276 before,
ensuring supply will be adequate but not enough to collapse
prices.
To suggest coal prices are heading for a rout also ignores
the fact that there is far less spare capacity around currently,
with those mines that survived the five-year slump operating as
efficiently as they can.
And the pullbacks after the previous rallies had different
dynamics, the first being a global recession and the second
being an extended period of oversupply.
Neither of these are currently the case, suggesting that the
pullback in coal prices will be more modest.
Given China's primacy in Asian coal markets, it's likely
coal will drop to a level at which the majority of Chinese
domestic mines can operate profitably and meet their debt
obligations, while still selling at a price that won't stoke
inflation or damage power utilities.
Where that magic number lies is open to debate, but it's
unlikely to be above $100 a tonne or below $60.
