(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
are his own
By Clyde Russell
COPENHAGEN, Oct 15 These days you would expect a
gathering of coal industry executives to be a fairly gloomy
affair, given the drop in prices to near seven-year lows, the
increasing threat of regulation to control pollution and the
general image of the fuel as the main climate change culprit.
You might hope for a sense of realism and practical moves to
address the issues, but instead the World Coal Conference in
Copenhagen this week was characterised by what seemed like a
state of denial.
The first instance of denial is over the causes of the
dramatic slump in prices, with European API2 futures falling
this week to the lowest since 2007, and nearly half of what they
fetched in 2011.
Spot thermal coal at Australia's Newcastle port
fell to $64.92 a tonne in the week ended Oct. 10, 1 cent higher
than the previous week, which was the lowest since mid-2009.
A common question among the hundreds of delegates at the
conference in the Danish capital was what was the outlook for
demand in China and India, the world's two biggest coal
importers.
While the state of demand in the two Asian giants is
undoubtedly important, the question betrays the hopes of the
questioner.
Miners, traders, shippers and others involved in the
production and movement of coal are all fervently hoping for a
demand-led revival.
And while it is indeed possible that there may be some
increase in overall demand for seaborne coal this year in Asia,
it's likely to be modest and nowhere enough to give even false
hope to those praying for a sustained recovery in buying.
India is the great hope, with imports on track to reach
about 190 million tonnes in the fiscal year started April 2014,
an increase from the 168 million tonnes in the 2013-14 year.
However, China is likely to import less this year, with
inbound shipments in the first nine months of 222.85 million
tonnes, a drop of 6.7 percent on the same period last year.
SUPPLY THE ISSUE
Rather than talking of when a revival in demand will boost
prices, the industry has to face the reality that it is only the
removal of excess supply that will allow for a modest price
rally.
And here lies the problem. While high-cost suppliers to the
Asian seaborne markets, such as the United States and Canada,
have almost completely left the market, supply from Australia,
the world's biggest exporter of coal, is still growing.
Exports from Queensland state, the main producing Australian
region, reached a record 158.5 million tonnes in the January to
September period, according to industry figures.
Although some mines have closed, more are opening with BHP
Billiton and Mitsubishi Corp on Oct. 13
starting their eighth joint venture mine in Queensland, Caval
Ridge, initially producing up to 5.5 million tonnes per year of
metallurgical coal used in steel making.
The prevalence of "take or pay" contracts, which force
miners to pay for rail and port capacity whether they use it or
not, has effectively ensured that Australian producers would
rather sell at a loss than idle pits.
Yet there is little discussion at industry forums of how to
deal with the "take or pay" contracts, meaning that oversupply
is likely to continue.
Indonesia, the world's largest exporter of thermal coal used
in power plants, has tried to limit shipments in 2014 to what
they were in 2013, but even a flat outcome means that supply
isn't leaving the market, even as top buyer China imports less.
The message the coal industry seems not to want to hear is
that low prices are a supply issue, not a demand issue.
COAL IS THE ENEMY OF POVERTY
Another criticism of the global coal industry has been that
they have been unwilling, or unable, to fight their corner
against the rising tide of green activism and government
regulations that seek to limit the use of the fuel.
The line at previous industry gatherings has tended to be
that coal is a necessity for providing cheap energy, and
everybody should accept that fact and move on.
This time, the message appeared to be more sophisticated,
namely that coal is a friend to the world's poor in their
efforts to get access to affordable power.
Enemies of coal-fired power are effectively supporters of
poverty and disadvantage.
"Energy poverty is the most serious crisis the world faces,"
Greg Boyce, chairman and chief executive of Peabody Energy
, the world's largest private coal producer, told the
conference.
Kevin Crutchfield, the chairman and chief executive of Alpha
Natural Resources, said that nobody should have to make
a choice as whether to "heat or eat," citing increasing cases of
people in the developed world being unable to afford power bills
as a result of higher costs imposed by governments pursuing
policies promoting renewable energy.
The defence of coal as a cheap, reliable source of power was
stirring, but once again, the industry seems to be in denial
over the reality that no matter what it may believe, or not
believe, about climate change, the world is moving toward
regulating and reducing the use of coal.
The industry is correct in believing that there is no
current alternative to the mass use of coal for power generation
and for steel-making.
But the main question for the coal sector is whether they
can accept that this situation can change, and is already
changing in many parts of the world.
It will take more than new coal power plants in India,
Southeast Asia and other parts of the developing world, such as
Africa, to ensure the industry continues and enjoys sustained
profitability.
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)