--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 5 Coal miners should
be thankful that their Indian counterparts consistently fail to
produce as much of the fuel as they plan to, as rising imports
in the South Asian nation are helping support prices.
India's imports jumped 39 percent to 12.7 million tonnes in
December from the same month a year earlier, and trade sources
believe they reached about 16 million tonnes in January.
So far, India's imports for the fiscal year that started in
April are 28.2 percent higher from the same period a year
earlier at 102.7 million tonnes, boosted by shortfalls in local
output.
Domestic production was 52.6 million tonnes in December,
flat from a year earlier and 6.1 percent below the official
target.
Rising Indian imports, coupled with record Chinese imports,
have boosted the Newcastle spot price, the regional
benchmark, which has gained almost 18 percent since October's
three-year low to reach $95.02 a tonne last week.
India aims to produce 575 million tonnes of the fuel in the
2012-13 fiscal year, which ends in March, but so far has reached
only 66 percent of the target, or 404.05 million tonnes.
This means 171 million tonnes will have to be mined in the
first quarter of 2013, which is unlikely, and the government may
miss its goal by around 50 million tonnes.
This inability to meet targets will add to the overall coal
deficit and make it more likely India will increasingly turn to
imports.
This will especially be the case if the country makes faster
progress in installing power capacity, with the bulk of planned
generators being coal-fired.
However, of all the uncertainties that surround the energy
outlook in India, there is one certainty, and that is delays.
The massive blackout last July emphasised just how far the
country still has to come in terms of building generators and
the transmission network.
While installed capacity has grown 35 percent to 205,000
megawatts (MW) in the past five years, there are still peak
demand shortfalls of as much as 10 percent.
Plans to build so-called ultra-mega coal-fired plants of up
to 4,000 MW each are largely stalled or progressing slowly.
But over time it's likely that India will manage to increase
its generating capacity, and it's equally likely that domestic
coal output will continue to fall short of targets, as the
quality and quantity of reserves is diminishing.
India's coal shortfall will be about 192 million in the
fiscal year to March 2013, according to the coal ministry.
Failure to achieve domestic output targets will be widening
that shortfall, adding to demand for imported fuel.
This gives India the potential to become a rival to China,
currently the leading coal importer in Asia, which is trying to
limit its reliance on the fuel by concentrating on building
natural gas, nuclear, hydro and renewable power generation.
China is still likely to increase its coal imports in the
next few years, based on its plans to build new coal-fired
generators and limit domestic output, but it's also likely that
India's import growth rate will become the faster of the two.
China plans to have 960,000 MW of coal-fired capacity by the
end of 2015, a net increase of 280,000 MW on the end of 2010.
It also plans to cap annual coal production at 3.9 billion
tonnes by 2015, having produced 3.66 billion tonnes in 2012.
The additional power capacity may consume as much as 700
million tonnes of coal annually, based on using 2,500 tonnes of
coal a year to produce 1 MW, a rate a modern coal plant should
be capable of achieving.
If China does build 280,000 MW of new capacity by 2015 and
limit domestic output, it implies coal imports will have to rise
to perhaps as high as 400 million tonnes a year, a gain of 70
percent on 2012's 235 million tonnes.
Even assuming a more modest outcome of capacity addition, it
still implies that China will continue importing coal at least
at the current rate, with the risks balanced to the upside, in
the next few years.
Coupled with India's rising imports, the longer-term demand
outlook remains solid in Asia, and while global supplies are
currently adequate, this may not be the case in the next few
years.
High capital and labour costs are delaying projects from
Australia to Mozambique, while Indonesia, the largest exporter
of thermal coal, is pursuing a legislative agenda designed to
keep more coal for domestic use and give locals a bigger share
of mining operations.
