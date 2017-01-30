(Repeats column with no changes to text. The opinions expressed
The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Jan 30 India has
surrendered its status as the world's top importer of coal back
to China, with its overseas purchases in 2016 falling to less
than 200 million tonnes.
The question now is whether lower Indian coal imports is the
new reality, or if last year was just a blip.
India's coal imports last year totalled 194.93 million
tonnes, according to vessel-tracking and port data compiled by
Thomson Reuters Supply Chain and Commodity Forecasts.
This was 5.4 percent lower than the 206.6 million tonnes
recorded for 2015, and also less than the 255.5 million tonnes
imported by China last year, according to official customs data.
It should be noted that despite the decline, India is still
importing nearly four times as much as it did a decade ago, and
almost double the amount from five years back.
India's rapid growth in coal imports came amid strong
economic growth and struggles by state miner Coal India
to lift output to meet its ambitious targets.
India's coal production has been rising, although Coal India
may battle to reach a target of 575 million tonnes for the
2016/17 fiscal year that ends on March 31. Output for the April
to December period was 378 million tonnes, a rate that if
maintained for the final three months of the financial year
would see production closer to 504 million tonnes.
Nonetheless, India's Coal Secretary Susheel Kumar said on
Jan. 6 that the miner is expected to raise its output to 660
million tonnes in the 2017/18 fiscal year, and to 1 billion
tonnes by 2020.
Those targets tend towards the optimistic, but even if Coal
India doesn't hit them, the world's biggest coal miner is still
likely to keep raising production by millions of tonnes a year.
This alone puts a question mark over the continuing
viability of coal imports into India, given that Coal India is a
low-cost producer that has the backing of a government with the
elimination of coal imports as a stated policy goal.
For India's coal imports to reverse last year's slide, it is
likely that two conditions have to be met.
The first is that India's coal demand would have to rise
faster than Coal India's output. This is possible but it's not a
base case scenario.
India is already starting to pull back from building more
coal-fired power plants, and increasing pollution in the capital
New Delhi is likely to see further pressure on the government to
tackle the problem.
India's pre-construction pipeline of coal-fired power
generation dropped by 40 gigawatts (GW) last year, according to
a Global Coal Plant Tracker run by non-government and anti-coal
group CoalSwarm.
Only China - battling its own pollution issues - cancelled
more coal power projects, with 114 GW scrapped, CoalSwarm said.
Still, the International Energy Agency said in a Dec. 12
report that it expects India's coal demand to rise by an annual
average 5 percent by 2021.
If this is case, and Coal India comes close to its output
targets, it's likely India won't need to import much coal for
power generation, although given the paucity of local reserves
it will still have to buy coking coal overseas to make steel.
CARMICHAEL MINE BLACK SWAN
The second condition for India to reverse its slide in coal
imports is that global coal prices would have to remain cheap so
incoming shipments could compete with Coal India production.
It's perhaps no surprise that India's coal imports fell for
the first year in six in 2016, just as global coal price
benchmarks had their first increase for five years.
Benchmark Australian thermal coal prices at Newcastle Port
rose 87 percent last year to $94.44 a tonne,
although they had dropped to $84.17 by the end of last week.
India buys the bulk of its coal imports from Indonesia,
taking mostly low-rank grades that can be blended with
higher-quality coal prior to burning.
Indonesian coal prices also increased last year, with
low-rank 4,200 kilocalorie per kilogram fuel COAL-ECO-ID
jumping 70 percent to end 2016 at $53.46 a tonne.
These sorts of price increases will cut the appeal of
imported coal, meaning cargoes from top suppliers Indonesia,
Australia and South Africa will have to compete on convenience
and flexibility of delivery.
Overall, it seems that the case for India importing coal is
weakening, both on a demand and price basis.
But, and it's a big but, the outlook for imports may change
dramatically if Adani Enterprises goes ahead with the
construction of its $16 billion Carmichael mine in Australia's
Queensland state.
Adani remains publicly committed to the controversial
project, saying on Dec. 6 that it planned to start construction
around the middle of this year on the mine, which is slated to
produce as much as 60 million tonnes per annum.
Adani plans to ship the mine's output to India to burn in
its own power plants, arguing that the project therefore isn't
exposed to global coal prices and has a guaranteed customer.
The Adani mine, bitterly opposed by environmentalists in
Australia, is the black swan for India's coal imports. With the
mine, the imports can increase, without it, they are likely to
continue to decline over time.
