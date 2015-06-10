(Repeats story published earlier with no changes to text)
--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, June 10 The coal industry
always seems to be looking for a white knight to rescue it from
some crisis, and it is perhaps ironic that Indonesia, the
world's largest exporter, is the next great hope that is to save
global miners from the current supply glut.
The theory is that as Indonesia ramps up domestic coal-fired
power generation, it will rotate its exports to meet local
demand, thereby removing millions of tonnes from the seaborne
market and bringing it back into balance.
This sounds fantastic to coal producers, particularly those
in Australia, South Africa and Russia, who are looking to boost
exports into Asian markets.
But white knights have had a somewhat chequered recent
history for coal producers and traders.
China was once supposed to be the huge market that would
suck up every tonne of coal that could be mined, and for a brief
few years it looked like it might just work.
Chinese imports rose steadily from 2009 onwards, and by
2011, some forecasters were saying the world's biggest producer
and consumer of coal would import a billion tonnes a year.
This heroic figure looks laughable now, given that Chinese
imports are down almost 40 percent in the first five months of
the year, a trend that most analysts expect to continue as
Beijing works to restrict pollution and rotate the economy away
from heavy industry.
"Peak coal" in China was a fairly common term being bandied
around at Coaltrans Asia, the industry's largest annual
gathering, held this week on the Indonesian island of Bali.
INDIA IMPORT GROWTH NOT ASSURED
The next big hope for coal was India, based on the view that
its demand was rising strongly and state-owned mining giant Coal
India would be unable to boost output as much as hoped.
So far this has largely held true, with imports rising just
over a third to 242.2 million tonnes in the fiscal year through
March 2015.
However, the new Indian government seems determined to boost
domestic output and cut imports, setting Coal India a target of
doubling its output to 1 billion tonnes by 2020.
While this is most likely an unachievable target, the risk
is that Coal India surprises to the upside and India's import
demand doesn't rise as much as coal miners hope.
INDONESIA RIDES ...
So, is there any validity in putting Indonesia forward as
the next knight in shining armour for the coal industry?
The basis for the optimistic view is the new government's
plan to increase power generation by 35 gigawatts within the
next five years, with at least 20 of those gigawatts being
coal-fired.
An additional 35 gigawatts is planned for the following five
years, which would add a total of 70 gigawatts to the country's
existing 47 gigawatts of capacity.
If the first phase is delivered, it would require as much as
another 70 million tonnes of coal a year, with roughly the same
amount again needed for the second phase.
This would remove up to 140 million tonnes from Indonesia's
annual exports - about 360 million tonnes last year - in theory
reducing seaborne supply more than enough to offset the loss of
import demand in China.
BUT CAN IT DELIVER?
The big question is whether Indonesia can actually deliver
such a massive power-plant building programme.
The track record isn't encouraging. A fast-track programme
earlier this decade only delivered 10 percent of planned
capacity additions, although a similar, smaller-scale plan over
2004-2006 did reach 90 percent of its target.
Indonesia is trying to do things differently this time,
inviting independent power producers to build plants and not
just relying on state-owned generator Perusahaan Listrik Negara
or PLN.
The chairman of the Indonesian Coal Mining Association,
Pandu Sjahrir, told the Coaltrans event that the market was
expecting that only 12 of the 35 gigawatts would be delivered by
2020, but he was hopeful of a better performance.
At any rate, this white knight looks like he will take some
time to put on his armour and get mounted to ride to the rescue.
The other issue is that much of the coal that will leave the
export market is low rank, and this type of fuel is increasingly
finding fewer buyers given that more of it needs to be burned
than if higher quality coal is used.
But Indonesia is still likely to help the global coal
market, as its miners are far more likely to cut output in
response to the current low prices.
The general feeling at Coaltrans was that prices are finally
near a bottom after a four-year downtrend that had the Asian
benchmark Newcastle coal index slumping to $58.11 a
tonne last week, down some 58 percent from its post-2008
recession peak reached in February 2011.
But even if prices do stabilise, chances are that Indonesian
miners may continue to idle output rather than continue mining
for miniscule returns.
Indonesian output was down 21 percent in the first quarter
of this year to 97 million tonnes, with further declines
expected for the rest of 2015.
Overall, the best hope for coal miners is Indonesia, but
more because it's the country most likely to cut output to
balance the market, at least in the short term.
In the longer term, the Southeast Asian nation's power plant
plans may well see it give back its status as the world's top
coal exporter to Australia, but this will likely take longer
than anticipated.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)