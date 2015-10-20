(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
BARCELONA Oct 20 Battered and beaten, the coal
industry finally seems to be moving from blind optimism that
things will somehow get better to a more realistic hope that it
can survive, albeit in a smaller, less influential manner.
A common theme at coal conferences over the past few years
is that prices have finally reached a bottom and that a recovery
is just around the corner.
Given that global coal benchmarks are currently in their
fourth consecutive year of declines, this has clearly been an
optimistic view, based more on fervent hope than a sober
analysis of the state of the industry.
But at the World Coal Leaders Network conference in
Barcelona this week there appeared to be a greater acceptance of
coal's diminishing role in power generation, the rising
political and environmental obstacles the fuel faces and an
acceptance that low prices are here to stay and the glory days
ended in 2011.
There were even a few analysts and industry leaders prepared
to say that prices have reached, or are very close to the bottom
of the cycle, but these cautiously optimistic views came with
enough caveats to ensure that 'bullish' still isn't a word used
very much in the coal world.
The first, and possibly most significant caveat is that a
bottom in prices doesn't imply that a rally is the next step.
The price of thermal coal at Australia's Newcastle Port has
dropped this year, losing some 15 percent since the end of the
first quarter to currently trade around $53 a tonne.
While this is a drop of about 60 percent from the post-2008
recession peak reached in February 2011, what is important is
that Australian spot coal seems to be able to hold above the $50
a tonne level.
This matters because at that price level it's likely that
current production rates will be maintained as miners have
managed to cut costs, or have them cut for them by lower fuel
prices and currency declines, to the extent that $50 leaves them
with some profit margin.
But it's also important as prices around that level are
still below what is needed to make new production viable,
especially for major projects such as the $7 billion Carmichael
coal mine in Queensland, being proposed by India's Adani.
While the project has passed what should be its final
regulatory hurdle, it's still far from clear that it will go
ahead, given the current low prices and increasing doubts as to
whether India actually needs imported coal on a longer-term
basis.
ASIA HOPE, ATLANTIC GLOOM
The second major caveat is that the coal world is becoming
increasingly split between Asia, where there are perhaps a few
positive signs, and the Atlantic basin, which remains mired in
the doldrums.
The Barcelona conference, the 35th annual gathering of coal
insiders, was notable for nobody expressing anything other than
gloom about the outlook for Europe and the United States.
Cheap natural gas, policies that favour renewables and
increasingly policies that make life harder for coal-fired
generators mean that at best, seaborne coal demand in the
Atlantic basin will remain flat, and even that is the optimistic
view.
That means that any growth in seaborne demand is to be
concentrated in Asia.
Given that both China and India are experiencing falling
coal imports this year, is there any case for optimism with the
world's two biggest importers uncertain?
There is no clear answer on that, as nobody is able to
present something more concrete than guesswork on what may
happen in China.
Coal imports rose a slight 1.6 percent on month in China in
September, but are still down almost 30 percent in the first
nine months of the year compared to last year.
India's imports have been dropping in recent months, with
September showing a 27-percent drop from the year-earlier month,
largely as a result of Coal India's success in boosting domestic
output.
These figures wouldn't seem to support any optimistic view
even in Asia, and in strict volume terms it's hard to mount a
bullish case.
But throw coal quality into the mix and a different picture
emerges, one where countries that produce better quality coal,
such as Australia, South Africa and Colombia, can possibly
increase their exports at the expense of countries that mine
mainly low-rank coal, such as Indonesia.
The main loser from China's declining imports has been
Indonesia, and this may be the case for India as well, as buyers
seek higher quality coal for blending with lower quality
domestic output.
The big unspoken at the Barcelona event is that coal as a
global industry is shrinking, a trend that looks set to
continue.
It's too early to write off coal completely, or even to say
the industry is in its death throes.
Far from it, there remains cause for some optimism,
especially in Asia where demand from traditional users like
Japan and South Korea remains solid, and new consumers such as
Malaysia and the Philippines build coal-fired power plants.
But the coal mining industry as it currently stands is more
than likely adequate to meet any new demand, and may even have
to shrink further in order to balance supply and demand and
create room for prices to rise enough to ensure that new output
can be brought online to replace existing mines as they reach
the end of their lives.
It may be hard for the industry to swallow, but only by
shrinking can it sustain and endure.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)