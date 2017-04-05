(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 5 The vast steel
sectors of China, Japan and South Korea are bracing for surging
coking coal prices after Cyclone Debbie wreaked havoc across the
main mining areas of top producer Australia, but their worst
fears may not be realised.
Cyclone Debbie hit the northeastern state of Queensland last
week as a Category Four storm, the second-strongest rating,
causing widespread flooding and damage to infrastructure in the
state, which produces about half of the world's supply of
seaborne coking coal.
Steel makers will no doubt be reminded of Cyclone Yasi, a
storm in 2011 that knocked out mines, railways and ports in
Queensland, causing the loss of around 25 million tonnes of
exports and sending the coking coal price to a record of just
above $330 a tonne.
Debbie has hit roughly the same area and has caused similar
problems, but there are some important differences this time,
which suggest that while coking coal prices are likely to spike
higher, the rally may not be as pronounced or as extended as it
was in 2011.
The main difference is that in 2011 it took a considerable
length of time to pump water out of flooded mine pits, assess
and repair rail damage and clear export backlogs at ports.
This time the mines appear to have been far better prepared,
with top producer BHP Billiton already able to resume
operations at some of its pits in the Bowen Basin.
The problem is that while the mines can recover fairly
quickly, and are believed to have sufficient stockpiles of mined
material, the rail infrastructure may not.
BHP has declared force majeure on shipments, invoking the
legal term for when a company is unable to meet obligations due
to circumstances beyond its control.
This is because the rail system may take several weeks to
fully repair, according to Aurizon, the operator.
Of the four main lines taking coal to ports along the
Queensland coast, it's expected that only one will be operating
by next week, the others taking up to four more weeks to come
back on line.
SHORT, BUT SHARP, PRICE SPIKE
In theory, this means the potential impact loss of exports
of coking coal from Debbie could be as high as 15 million
tonnes.
While this would be below the 25 million tonnes lost because
of Yasi in 2011, it's still a significant number.
ANZ Banking Group commodity analyst Daniel Hynes expects
North American coking coal exports will increase in the wake of
Debbie, much as they did after Yasi, when they increased by 13
million tonnes.
"The only difference this time is that the impact will be
contained within a 5-6 week window," Hynes said in a research
note on Wednesday. "Therefore, we expect prices to surge well
above $200 a tonne in coming weeks as buyers become increasingly
desperate."
That desperation is already evident, with coking coal
futures in Singapore jumping 44 percent from Friday's
close to end at $225 a tonne on Tuesday.
Dalian Commodity Exchange futures restarted on
Wednesday after two days of being closed for holidays, rising as
much as 7.2 percent to 1,363.5 yuan ($197.90) a tonne from
Friday's close of 1,271 yuan.
Overall, it appears that the coking coal market in Asia will
tighten substantially, but for a matter of weeks rather than the
months experienced in 2011.
Cargoes will start to arrive from North America, and it's
possible that Mongolia and Russia can also step up exports.
This is cold comfort for steel makers, who face a scramble
for immediate cargoes, but it does mean the Debbie-related price
surge is likely to come and go within a matter of weeks, rather
than months as occurred when Yasi struck.
The key will be whether Aurizon can repair its rail
corridors within, or faster than its current estimates, or
whether the damage is worse than already assessed.
Any signs that the rail outages will be longer than expected
will put further pressure on coking coal inventories and
supplies, and make already nervous steel mills even more
anxious.
