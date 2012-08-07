--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Aug 7 Tasmania, the
island state that is a battleground between commodity producers
and environmental activists, may provide a sneak preview into
Australia's future.
Two recent Tasmania-related news items have neatly summed up
the problems facing Australia, where the current and future
wealth is largely dependent on extracting resources, while the
manufacturing sector struggles to compete globally.
Venture Minerals, a small mining explorer listed in
Sydney, said it had found a significant deposit of tin, a
mineral that offers good long-term prospects because of
declining supply caused by lower ore grades at existing mines
and few new projects.
The problem is that the discovery is in a remote wilderness
in Tasmania known as the Tarkine, one of the few remaining
pristine temperate rainforests and a refuge for the iconic, and
threatened, Tasmanian devil.
As soon as Venture Minerals made their announcement,
environmental activists were promising to do everything in their
power to stop any mines from being developed in the area.
Environmental activists were also celebrating an
announcement by Gunns, a forestry and wood company that
used to dominate Tasmania's economy, which said it probably will
not be able build a proposed A$2.5 billion ($2.63 billion) pulp
mill on the Tamar River, home to several of Tasmania's top
wineries and tourist attractions.
The company was forced to write down as much as A$800
million in forestry assets, sapping its finances.
The two incidents highlight how, in wealthy societies such
as Australia, it becomes harder and harder to get developments
approved as people's priorities move away from growing the
economy and providing jobs.
Could Tasmania, with the highest unemployment rate in
Australia at 7.3 percent, show that economic growth can be
sacrificed if enough of the population is sufficiently well-off
to insist that keeping things the way they are is more important
than new developments?
I live in Tasmania, on the Tamar River, and I therefore have
a vested interest in keeping my environment as pristine as
possible.
But I also have a vested interest in trying to make sure
there is economic growth to provide services that I need and
jobs for my children when they enter the workforce.
FORESTRY GUTTED
Already, the state's forestry industry is gutted, mining is
constrained by environmental objections and heavy industries
such as Rio Tinto's aluminium smelter and BHP
Billiton's manganese smelter battle to remain viable in
the face of the strong Australian dollar, high taxes and costs.
Australia's ability to dodge the global financial crisis was
largely because China's appetite for commodities didn't wane too
much after an initial decline in demand as Beijing ramped up
spending to build infrastructure.
It's this appetite for iron ore, coal and liquefied natural
gas that is behind Australia's pipeline of more than A$300
billion in resource projects.
But as the Tasmanian experience shows, just because the
resource is there, it doesn't mean it will get exploited.
Increasingly a would-be commodity producer not only needs
support from the state and federal governments, but also a
social licence to operate, built on community consensus.
This is getting increasingly hard to deliver, as the Venture
Mining and Gunns cases show.
Gunns in particular has gone from a company that was
Tasmania's largest, with interests in wineries and tourism in
addition to its core forestry business, to a firm struggling for
its very existence, largely because it bet the house on building
the Tamar pulp mill.
Much like Australia used to be a major tobacco producer,
until cigarette companies lost their social licence, forestry
companies like Gunns are increasingly on the wrong side of
community opinion.
But unlike tobacco, which was easily substituted with other
crops, replacing primary industries such as forestry and mining
with others that are more socially and environmentally
acceptable doesn't seem feasible without a major decline in
living standards.
The Tasmanian experience can already be seen in other parts
of Australia.
Two grandmothers were arrested and fined after chaining
themselves to a van laden with concrete which they were using to
try and block a convoy of construction vehicles heading to the
site of Woodside Petroleum's A$30 billion Browse LNG
project in Western Australia.
In the eastern states of Queensland and New South Wales,
farmers have joined with environmentalists to lobby against the
companies banking on using coal seam gas as feedstock for four
major LNG projects.
While the projects currently being built will be completed,
expansions and future developments risk being placed in the
too-hard basket.
Australia is often referred to as the "lucky country"
because of its abundance of natural resources, small and skilled
population and close proximity to China.
But societies never stand still: they either progress or go
backwards.
Australians will have to decide whether exploiting their
resource endowment on a sustainable basis is possible and
desirable, or whether the path to European-style bankrupt social
welfare states is more preferable.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)