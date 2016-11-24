(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Nov 24 As the
once-in-a-lifetime commodity boom winds down, a key concern has
been what is going to replace the mega-projects built to feed
China's appetite for natural resources.
The huge minerals and energy projects that were both the
solution and the demise of the China-inspired commodity
super-cycle are unlikely to be repeated any time soon, but
developments in Australia show it's not all doom and gloom.
Australia was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the
dramatic rise in China's demand for commodities, with more than
A$400 billion ($300 billion) being spent in the last decade.
But with the last of these major projects close to finishing
construction, there are widespread fears that the resource
sector has very little in the pipeline to employ the army of
skilled labour built up during the boom years.
It's certainly true that there are very few large projects
likely to start construction in the next few years, with
high-profile ventures such as Adani's A$16 billion Carmichael
coal mine still not a certainty to proceed.
It's the same story with the second-phase expansions of the
eight liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants that have either been
built or are nearing completion.
A saturated market for the super-chilled fuel means
expansion plans are unlikely to proceed, at least in the medium
term.
The last of the massive iron ore projects, the 56-million
tonne a year Roy Hill mine, is busy ramping up and it's likely
the last of its kind for some time as miners, led by top
producers Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton,
concentrate on running existing operations as efficiently as
possible in a bid to make decent returns on the massive
investments of the past decade.
However, the emphasis has shifted back to the junior mining
and energy sectors, with a raft of small-scale projects
progressing as entrepreneurs seek to exploit more niche
opportunities within the broader commodity sector.
LITTLE GUYS TO THE FORE
While these ventures won't employ nearly as many people as
the mega-projects did, they do provide the opportunity to keep
skilled people in the industry and create something of a
mini-boom.
An example of this new type of project is the Cleveland tin
mine in the remote northwest of Tasmania, Australia's southern
island state.
This old mine stopped operating in 1986, but junior mining
company Elementos is planning on bringing it back to
life to exploit rising demand for the metal, which is mainly
used as solder in manufacturing.
A visit to the mine shows the scale of the challenge, as
much of the prior infrastructure is overgrown by the surrounding
temperate rainforest, but Elementos plans to first re-process
the old tailings dams before resuming underground workings.
This is a smart strategy, as re-processing the tailings is
relatively simple and will provide capital to restart
underground operations, while at the same time winning
environmental kudos as the dams are currently leaching into
nearby creeks.
Elementos isn't alone in looking at this sort of project,
with several other similar tin and nickel ventures trying to
re-process old mine workings or restart abandoned deposits.
New mining technology and sharper management focus on costs
are breathing life into old mines and mineral deposits across
Australia, with companies like Metals X, Stellar
Resources and Thomson Resources trying to
progress projects.
What is different this time around is that these junior
miners are actually intending moving to production, a break with
the usual practice of the past of proving up the resource as an
exploration company in the hope of attracting a buyout from a
larger player.
The method of financing of these companies also appears to
be shifting away from the past use of raising equity capital and
bank loans.
With banks reluctant to underwrite small resource projects
and risk appetite among sharemarket investors low, the smaller
companies are turning increasingly to what could loosely be
termed wealthy investors and to some extent, private equity.
The proliferation of smaller projects also takes in a wide
variety of commodities, from lithium to tin to gold and even
natural gas.
It's hard to quantify the exact amount going into these
ventures, as the government's main commodity information
resource, the office of the chief economist at the Department of
Industry, focuses mainly on larger projects with values above
A$50 million.
But one thing is for certain, small commodity companies in
Australia are starting to get noticed, with the Australian Stock
Exchange's Small Resource Stocks index jumping 61.3
percent from the end of last year to the close on Tuesday.
It seems the next commodity boom is well and truly underway.
