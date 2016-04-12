(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
SINGAPORE, April 12 - It would be easy to
dismiss the assertion by BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew
Mackenzie that commodity prices have bottomed as the wishful
thinking of a mining executive keen to see some improvement in
profit margins.
While it's likely that the boss of the world's biggest
mining company is hoping for an end to five years of a declining
price trend for many of the commodities his company produces,
there is enough price evidence to suggest he may be right.
It's probably a little too early to call for a rebound in
commodity prices, and Mackenzie was suitably cautious in his
comments published last weekend in The Australian newspaper.
But the fact that it is now possible to construct a
narrative, with supporting price data, for even a mild recovery
in commodities is something of a sea change.
For at least the past two years it has been virtually
unrelenting doom and gloom in the sector, with any price rallies
proving to be false dawns as the industry battled oversupply as
well as slowing demand growth in top consumer China.
The oversupply was a problem the industry created for
itself, having believed the hype that commodity demand and
prices would rise for decades on Chinese demand, with supporting
roles from India and other developing Asian nations.
The slowing demand growth in China was always inevitable,
but it arrived sooner than virtually anybody expected, and given
Beijing's efforts to move to a more consumer-led economy, it's
not likely that China's appetite for commodities will
re-accelerate any time soon.
So why is the boss of BHP expressing some optimism
that the outlook for commodities is improving?
"If you look at the basket of commodities that we deal with,
the numbers are self-evident: the fall has stopped," Mackenzie
was quoted as saying in the interview published on April 9.
Spot iron ore in Asia .IO62-CNI=SI is up 30 percent to
$55.90 a tonne so far in 2016, Brent has gained almost
15 percent, London copper is almost flat as is Newcastle
coal, while coking coal has risen about 14 percent.
These four commodities represent the bulk of BHP's portfolio
and while prices look weak compared to where they were five
years ago, Mackenzie is right insofar as they have stopped
declining so far in 2016.
This certainly gives cause for some optimism that prices
have arrested their declining trend, and while a sustained rally
may be a tad hopeful, a period of bouncing along the bottom with
little rallies and pullbacks is a reasonable expectation.
But what will it take for confidence to come back that
commodity prices have actually bottomed?
NEED FOR MORE DISCIPLINE, DEMAND
It will take supply discipline and demand growth, or at
least one of them.
Looking at BHP's major commodity products, it's not evident
that supply discipline and demand growth are present in any
meaningful way.
Iron ore is BHP's top earner, and here the major producers,
including the top two Vale and Rio Tinto
still have plans to increase output.
Supply discipline is only coming from higher cost mines
being forced to close, but it's still questionable as whether
enough of these operations are being idled to offset likely
additions.
Seaborne iron ore volumes may actually rise, but only if
more domestic Chinese output is shut down, meaning that the
demand side of the equation is extremely price sensitive.
The major miners can have rising volumes, but only at the
expense of low prices.
In copper, again supply discipline is lacking, with new
operations expected to add to global ore volumes this year.
Demand is also somewhat cloudy, with uncertainty over
whether China's appetite for imports can be maintained and
market participants raising the possibility that China may
actually export refined copper given weak industrial demand at
home and substantial inventories.
Coal is probably further down the road of supply discipline
than other commodities, with formally major exporters like the
United States having virtually exited the seaborne market, and
lower volumes coming out of Indonesia and Australia.
But this supply reduction is being matched by demand
concerns, with the world's top two importers, China and India,
buying less of the fuel in what may prove to be a structural
shift lower.
Crude oil is also battling its supply issues, with top
producers meeting this weekend in Qatar in an effort to agree
some kind of output freeze.
Similar to other commodities, it's far from certain that
these efforts will actually work, meaning that crude is unlikely
to experience much of a supply-led rally.
Oil demand is somewhat more constructive, but even here it's
likely that it will take months, if not years, for demand growth
to catch up to available supply.
Overall, it seems that there are some reasons to be a little
confident that commodity prices are set to stabilise, but the
conditions for rising prices are still not fully apparent.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)