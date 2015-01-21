(Repeats story published earlier in the day with no changes to
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Jan 21 The latest
production reports from mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
hammer home an uncomfortable truth: No matter how much output
increases and costs are cut, falling commodity prices triumph.
Both BHP and Rio Tinto released reports
this week that met market expectations and re-affirmed
production guidance for the world's top two mining companies.
While it's no doubt positive for the Anglo-Australian miners
that they are successfully executing plans to boost output while
containing costs, the numbers make for some sobering reading.
Rio Tinto, the world's second-largest iron ore producer
after Brazil's Vale, said it expected to mine 330
million tonnes of the steel-making ingredient at its Western
Australia mines in 2015 on a 100 percent basis, up from 280.6
million tonnes last year. (www.riotinto.com)
The average price achieved in 2014 was $84.30 a tonne, Rio
Tinto said, which would yield revenue of about $23.65 billion,
on a 100 percent basis from the Pilbarra region. Rio Tinto's
actual share of that would be about $18.95 billion, as some of
its mined output accrues to partners.
And given the structural oversupply in the market and muted
demand growth from top importer China, it seems unlikely that
the price will rally significantly in 2015.
The Asian spot price for iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was $67.40
a tonne on Tuesday, for instance, down 5.3 percent from the
beginning of the year.
If iron ore averages around the current price, Rio Tinto's
330 million tonne output would give about $22.24 billion, or
about $1.4 billion less than what was achieved in 2014.
For BHP, the No.3 iron ore producer, the numbers are
similar.
It expects to increase iron ore output to 245 million
tonnes, on a 100 percent basis, in the 2015 financial year that
ends on June 30. To that end it achieved 124 million tonnes of
output in the half-year ended December 2014, a 15 percent jump
on the same period a year earlier. (www.bhpbilliton.com)
BHP achieved an iron ore price of $70 a tonne in the
half-year to December 2014, meaning revenue on the company's
share of its iron ore output was about $9.34 billion. In the
same period a year earlier it received $112 a tonne, giving
revenue of about $10.9 billion.
In other words, BHP's extra 15.8 million tonnes in iron ore
output resulted in a loss of about $1.56 billion in revenue as
the price fell far faster than production rose.
CAN COSTS BE CUT ENOUGH?
Executives at both companies have been at pains to stress
that they will be able to cut costs enough to offset the impact
of lower commodity prices.
The numbers in the output reports show the scale of that
challenge.
Cost-cutting also tends to be one-off in nature, insofar as
once an expenditure has been removed, it can't be cut again.
Eventually, too, costs creep up again as new equipment is
acquired and maintenance is needed to keep operations going.
The companies are probably hoping that commodity prices will
recover in time to allow them breathing space, but that is far
from certain.
So far, I've focused on iron ore, given its importance to
Rio Tinto, which gets some 90 percent of its profits from that
division, and to BHP as well.
It's a similar story for many of the other commodities the
two produce, including coal and copper, and in BHP's output of
crude oil and natural gas.
There may even be some irony in the fact that the best
performing commodities, namely aluminium and its raw materials
alumina and bauxite, are the ones BHP is seeking to hive off
into a new company.
While several equity analysts have maintained positive
outlooks on BHP and Rio Tinto, mainly on the assurances that
dividends will rise as cost-cutting will outweigh commodity
price declines, the market remains unconvinced.
BHP's Australian-listed shares ended Tuesday at A$27.48
($22.50), down 6.4 percent so far this year and some 45 percent
lower than the 2011 peak that came as the company was embarking
on its massive iron ore expansions.
Rio Tinto's Australian-listed stock ended Tuesday at
A$53.69, down 7.4 percent in 2015 and some 40 percent below
their 2011 peak.
The stock market is telling BHP and Rio Tinto that their
message on still delivering strong profits at a time of
structurally lower commodity prices has yet to be fully
believed.
Disclosure: At the time of publication Clyde Russell owned
shares in BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto as an investor in a fund.
