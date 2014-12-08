--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are
his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Dec 8 It's getting harder
to pull together a convincing, all-encompassing narrative for
China's commodity imports, with the November trade data showing
a fractured picture.
One of the market expectations has been that the sharp drop
in many commodity prices would boost imports by the world's
biggest buyer, partly for stockpiling and partly to meet
improving demand on the back of higher exports and domestic
consumption.
This theme may hold true for imports of crude oil and
copper, but certainly doesn't apply to iron ore and coal
Crude oil imports rose to 25.41 million tonnes in November,
equivalent to about 6.18 million barrels per day (bpd), up from
5.67 million bpd in October.
While China also remained a net exporter of refined fuels in
November, it was only just, with customs data showing net
exports of 70,000 tonnes, or about 7,000 bpd, down from
October's net exports of about 202,500 bpd.
What this shows is that the additional crude being imported
isn't being re-exported as refined fuels, meaning it is either
being consumed domestically or put into storage.
It seems most likely that crude is flowing into both
strategic and commercial storages, given that implied demand,
which is calculated by combining refinery throughput and net
fuel imports, fell in October to 10 million bpd from September's
10.3 million.
In copper, the likelihood is also that strategic stockpiles
are being boosted, with November imports rising 5 percent from
October to a seven-month high of 420,000 tonnes.
Imports of anode, refined copper, alloy and semi-finished
copper would have been boosted by the narrowing of differentials
between domestic and London Metal Exchange prices.
But overall, it appears the State Reserves Bureau, the
government stockpiler, has continued its strong buying of the
metal this year, judging that prices are relatively cheap.
Ongoing weakness in London copper, which hit a
four-year low of $6,230.75 a tonne on Dec. 1, may result in more
buying for stockpiling in coming months.
IRON ORE REMAINS BEARISH
However, there was no stockpiling buying in evidence in iron
ore, with imports dropping 15.1 percent to 67.4 million tonnes
in November from October.
This was the second-weakest month this year and the most
likely factors at work are soft demand for steel in China as
residential construction slows, coupled with a belief among
steel mills that iron ore prices will fall further in coming
months, meaning they can hold back on re-stocking.
Certainly the mass of additional supply coming onto the
market from expansions in Australia and Brazil support the view
that prices are still biased lower.
The only hope for iron ore is that China acts to stimulate
its economy in 2015, thereby boosting steel demand for
infrastructure projects.
This may be an increasingly likely hope, with the overall
trade data showing that the economy is under some stress, given
exports rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier, well short of the
median forecast for a jump of 8.2 percent.
Of more concern was that the value of imports fell 6.7
percent from a year ago, while they had been forecast to rise
3.9 percent.
While some of this decline can no doubt be attributed to
lower commodity prices, worryingly it also points to softer
domestic demand, making a second interest rate cut in coming
weeks all the more likely.
This may be enough to brighten the prospects for increased
commodity imports, but it will probably take more than monetary
stimulus to spark sustained growth.
Currently, if there is a theme for commodity imports, it's
that only those commodities being stockpiled for strategic
reasons are showing growth, with the others fitting the
narrative of a Chinese economy losing steam.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)