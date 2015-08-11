(Repeats column published earlier with no changes to text)
--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Aug 11 China's imports of
major commodities are holding up well, according to market
consensus, but that in itself is quite concerning for the
overall state of the world's second-biggest economy.
Commodities are often viewed as the canary in the coal mine,
with falling demand a sign of economic troubles ahead. Likewise,
consumption of natural resources should pick up ahead of a more
general recovery.
The fact commodity imports haven't weakened does allow some
of the more alarmist views of China's economy to be discounted.
But equally, the absence of a resurgence in imports means
any significant, infrastructure-led recovery is not yet on the
horizon, even if it is coming, as is the widely-held conviction.
"July commodity imports held up," was how Barclays headlined
a report on China's trade data, while London-based consultancy
Capital Economics said, "Commodity imports hold up well."
These were just two of several reports that struck similar
notes, although many analysts also questioned whether those
commodities exhibiting strength in imports are doing so because
of underlying demand in China, or for other reasons.
Crude oil imports, for instance, rose to 30.71 million
tonnes in July, a gain of 4.1 percent on the prior month and
29.3 percent higher than in the same month a year ago.
For the first seven months of 2015, crude imports have
jumped 10.4 percent, according to customs data.
On the surface this looks like a strong reading, but there
are two factors at work that undermine the view that China's
fuel demand is robust.
First is that exports of refined fuels are up 8.6 percent in
the first seven months of the year over the same period in 2014,
meaning some of the additional crude being imported is simply
being shipped back out in the form of products.
Crude imports in the first seven months of 2015 were about
6.68 million barrels per day (bpd), or about 630,000 bpd more
than for the same period last year.
Refined product exports have increased about 52,000 bpd to
about 616,000 bpd over the same period.
This leaves a gain of about 578,000 bpd once the rise in
product exports is taken into account, and about half of this is
believed to have flowed into strategic and commercial storage.
China doesn't disclose flows into its newly-built strategic
reserves, but based upon the available capacities of recently
commissioned tanks, as much as 300,000 bpd has been stored in
the first seven months of the year.
This would mean overall domestic fuel demand growth is
closer to 278,000 bpd, a far more modest outcome than the
headline numbers suggest, and also one that fits with a Chinese
economy struggling for momentum.
INVENTORY BUILDS, EXPORTS NOT ENOUGH
It's the same with iron ore, with July's 14.9 percent jump
in imports from June more likely the result of restocking by
steel mills taking advantage of near-record low spot prices.
Even July's strong import figure couldn't drag the
year-to-date figure into the black, with imports still down 0.1
percent in the first seven months of the year.
As with oil, some of the iron ore is simply being exported
as steel products, for which outbound shipments rose 9.4 percent
in July from June, with year-to-date exports up 26.6 percent.
With copper, imports of ores and concentrates have risen
10.9 percent in the first seven months, but this strength is
offset by a 9.5 percent drop in imports of unwrought metal.
Chinese copper smelters are increasing output and this is
lessening the need for imports of refined metal, and the overall
picture is once again one of steady demand.
And relatively steady demand for major commodity imports
doesn't gel with China's stated gross domestic product (GDP)
growth of 7 percent, even allowing for a rotation more towards
services and consumer demand.
Certainly it's hard to see how China can maintain that
growth rate over the whole of 2015 without some acceleration in
spending on infrastructure and construction, as well as on
improvements in industrial output.
For China's GDP to meet the official 7 percent target,
commodity imports will have to do more than just "hold up" for
the rest of the year, they will have to accelerate and be used
for consumption, not for inventory building or re-export as
mildly beneficiated products.
