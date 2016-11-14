(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Nov 14 The election of
Donald Trump as U.S. president has added froth to prices for
metals and bulk commodities, but the real driver is, and will
remain, the outlook for China.
While price volatility associated with the somewhat
surprising election of the brash real estate mogul was always
likely, hopes for a Trump-led revival of industrial commodities
and coal look way too optimistic.
Even if Trump can deliver a massive stimulus package as
promised when he takes occupancy of the Oval Office in January
next year, this alone would unlikely be enough to justify some
of the extreme optimism now being priced into commodities.
The market also seems to be ignoring the threat to
commodities posed by Trump's stated trade protectionism, with
the possibility of higher tariffs on Chinese goods probably a
greater downside risk than the upside potential of a Trump
stimulus programme.
Is the outlook for copper now so strong that it deserved to
enjoy its best week since 2011? The London benchmark
reached $5,601 a tonne on Nov. 10, its highest close in 16
months.
While profit-taking saw the price slip back to $5,549 a
tonne on Nov. 11, the industrial metal is still almost 20
percent higher than the $4,635 it closed at on Oct. 21, its most
recent trough.
While the election on Nov. 8 that delivered the White House
to Trump may have acted as a spur to copper, it's also clear
that the red metal was rallying fairly hard before the
Republican candidate's victory over more-fancied Democrat
Hillary Clinton.
And that rally has a lot more to do with developments in
China than it has to do with whether Trump can convince fellow
Republican lawmakers to send the U.S. budget further into
deficit to fund a mooted $1 trillion infrastructure programme.
The optimism surrounding China is built largely on the
ongoing infrastructure spending being undertaken by the world's
largest producer, consumer and importer of commodities.
China's factory activity, as measured by the official
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), expanded at its fastest pace
in two year in October, with the index rising to 51.2, solidly
above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.
Housing and other construction are the drivers behind the
rising PMI, even though there are question marks as to how long
Beijing can keep the current stimulus going without risking
re-inflating a property bubble.
For the meantime, China remains the main positive factor
behind rising prices for industrial and bulk commodities.
STEEP PRICE GRAPHS
Iron ore has been a major beneficiary of rising steel output
and demand, with the spot price .IO62-CNI=SI jumping 7.4
percent to $79.70 a tonne on Nov. 11, its highest in two years.
Coking coal has also enjoyed a spectacular rally, partly as
a result of the stronger steel picture but also because of
China's decision earlier this year to limit the number of days
domestic mines may operate.
The spot price of premium hard coking coal in Australia, the
world's largest exporter of the fuel used in steel-making, last
week rose above $300 a tonne for the first time in five years.
Coking coal futures on China's Dalian exchange ended at
1,563 yuan ($229.85) a tonne on Nov. 11, almost triple the start
of the year.
The question now for commodity investors is whether the
price gains this year have reached the point of no longer being
justified by both the stronger demand and limits to supply.
Certainly with the price graphs for many commodities showing
steep accelerations in the past few months, it raises the risk
of a sharp reversal should market participants decide it is time
to take profits, or the flow of data and news becomes somewhat
less bullish.
China's commodity imports were on the soft side in October,
but this was largely brushed off as some seasonal weakness
combined with the impact of the extended national day holidays
early in the month.
Unwrought copper imports dropped 14.7 percent in October
from September, while those of iron ore slid 13.1 percent and
coal dropped 11.7 percent.
For the current rallies in commodity prices to sustain, it
will need to be the case that the October dip in China's
commodity imports was just a blip.
This may be the case, with China seemingly determined to
stick to its plans to cut excess capacity in the coal and steel
sectors.
But it's also clear that the authorities in Beijing are
becoming concerned about runaway prices, particularly in both
thermal and coking coal, and it is likely they will take
increasing steps to lower them.
China recently ordered two major coal miners to lower prices
in contracts with utilities, and domestic commodity exchanges
have also been making it more expensive to trade, in a bid to
drive so-called hot money from the market.
These measures have met some success in the past, the most
recent example being curtailing a spike in iron ore earlier this
year, although it must be pointed out that the price continued
its upward trajectory, just in a less volatile fashion.
Overall, the balance of risks seems to be shifting more to a
correction in industrial and bulk commodity prices, especially
if China's housing sector does start to moderate in 2017, and
Trump's infrastructure plans stumble but his protectionist trade
policies don't.
