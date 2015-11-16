(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Nov 16 - Let's assume
that you are a somewhat contrarian investor and take the view
that the recent slump to fresh lows in commodity prices, and the
share prices of producers, is a sign that a turnaround is coming
in 2016.
If you do take this view, is it better to buy the actual
commodities or the shares of the companies that extract them?
Unfortunately there is no clear precedent from recent
history to suggest that one will significantly outpace the
other, but that doesn't mean there's no value in looking in what
has happened in prior commodity routs.
BHP Billiton, the world's largest diversified
miner, reached its lowest since the 2008 financial crisis in
Sydney trading on Nov. 11, hitting an intraday low of A$19.81
($14.06) a share, before closing at A$20.23.
Converting to U.S. dollars, which is more relevant for
internationals investors and because the commodities BHP sells
are priced in the greenback, and BHP is still some way above the
2008 low at a Nov. 13 close of $14.42.
But the stock has lost almost 57 percent in U.S. dollar
terms since the commodity rout got underway in the middle of
last year, outstripping a drop in the S&P Goldman Sachs
Commodity Index.
The index is a good proxy for BHP as it contains oil, which
also represents about a third of BHP's profits.
The S&P GSCI is down almost 50 percent since its 2014 peak
of 672.54 on June 23, meaning that its losses, while still
numbing for investors, haven't been as bad as those suffered by
BHP shareholders.
Of course, shareholders enjoy dividends, and BHP management
has remained committed to maintaining a progressive, or
ever-increasing, dividend policy.
The main question is whether the company can maintain that
policy, especially in the light of the likely costs of the fatal
dam spill at a co-owned mine in Brazil last week and the
seemingly relentless weakness in commodity prices.
BHP underperformed the index in the 2008 crisis as well,
dropping 73 percent in U.S. dollar terms between May 2008 and
November of that year, while the S&P GSCI shed 66 percent
between July 2008 and February 2009.
In the 2008 recession, BHP peaked and recovered before the
index, while in the 2014 to present commodity collapse, the
index started sliding before the shares, even if its decline
hasn't been as steep.
RIO BEATS IRON ORE
While BHP has underperformed a relevant benchmark, its
Anglo-Australian rival Rio Tinto has fared slightly
better. Rio's Sydney-listed shares dropped 42.2 percent in U.S.
dollar terms since February 2013 and the recent low of around
$32 on Sept. 29 this year.
This is the time period in which Asian spot iron ore
.IO62-CNI=SI dropped 72.2 percent, from $158.90 a tonne in
February 2013 to the low of $44.10 in July this year.
Iron ore provides about 90 percent of Rio's profits, making
the spot price a more relevant benchmark for the company's
shares than a broader-based index.
Rio also outperformed iron ore in the prior price
correction, when the spot price dropped 54 percent from a record
high reached in February 2011 to a low in September 2012.
Rio's shares fell 46 percent between April 2011 and August
2012 in U.S. dollar terms, meaning, that similar to BHP, the
stock started recovering slightly before the underlying
commodity.
But before concluding that equities are more likely to
recover before commodities, it's worth deciding exactly what
form any expected recovery in commodity demand is likely to
take.
The prevailing market view is that China, the world's top
consumer of natural resources, will attempt to kickstart its
flagging economy by launching another round of infrastructure
spending.
If this is the case, it will be positive for iron ore, steel
and the minor metals most associated with steel beneficiation,
such as manganese and zinc.
However, it's also possible that the Chinese try to
stimulate their economy through consumer spending, meaning more
cars, consumer electronics and residential housing construction.
While these also use steel and aluminium, such stimulus
would probably provide a bigger boost to industrial metals, with
copper leading the pack.
It therefore becomes key to look at how any recovery will
unfold, what commodities will be needed most and which of those
commodities has the most constrained supply-demand balance.
WHO BENEFITS?
Among major commodities, copper appears to have potentially
the tightest market balance for 2016, meaning that a company
like Freeport McMoRan, which is more focused on copper,
stands to benefit more than diversified producers such as BHP,
Rio and Glencore.
For commodities in structural oversupply, such as iron ore,
companies could reap relatively bigger benefits from even a
small rally in prices, as any gain in the price flows directly
to the bottom line of major miners such as Rio and BHP, both of
whom have spent much of the last three years driving cost cuts.
It's also possible that companies with large trading
operations will be early beneficiaries of any rebound in
commodity demand, as they make money by being integrated into
the whole supply chain from mine mouth to factory floor.
Many of these companies are privately-held, but there are
some listed ones such as Noble Group and Glencore,
both of which have been hammered by investors recently, not only
because of weak commodity prices, but also over concerns about
accounting in Noble's case and debt levels in Glencore's.
While the risks of investing in commodity equities will rise
the longer the price rout goes on and the more stress is placed
on corporate balance sheets, companies are more likely to
respond faster to any uptick in commodity demand.
Disclosure: At the time of publication Clyde Russell owned
shares in BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto as an investor in a fund.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)