By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Aug 6 Want a snapshot of
the problems facing natural resource companies and why the era
of big projects is over? Consider the recent dilemmas of
Chevron, Adani and Fortescue Metals in Australia.
The first is battling cost overruns and combative unions in
trying to get a multi-billion dollar project ready.
The second is facing yet another delay to the world's
biggest coal-mining development, with a court victory by
environmentalists adding to financing challenges amid
deteriorating economics.
The third is playing coy about a possible rescue by a
Chinese white knight, which could help it survive a severe
downturn in the price of its product, largely self-inflicted by
overly ambitious expansions within the industry.
The three companies have little in common other than they
all operate in Australia and face the challenge of trying to
successfully run major projects at a time of unrelenting
commodity price weakness.
But each in their own way highlights why companies are going
to be increasingly reluctant to take on significant commodity
projects, a trend likely to last for some time, possibly well
into the next up cycle in prices.
While the three examples are all based in Australia, the
issues are common to most resource projects in other developed
countries, such as Canada, and even in developing nations like
Mozambique and Indonesia.
NO NEW PROJECTS WITHOUT LABOUR CHANGES
Chevron is facing a strike by workers at its Gorgon
liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, just as the $54 billion
development nears completion.
The Australian Manufacturing Workers Union is backing its
members to strike for an improvement to rosters, which would see
the number of workdays cut and the number of days off increased,
according to the Australian Financial Review on Aug. 4.
The workers are already among Australia's highest paid, with
the newspaper saying they earned an average of A$200,000
($146,000) a year for their part in building the 15.6
million-tonne-a-year LNG project on a remote island off the
northwest Australian coast.
Any strike action may push first cargoes from the already
delayed and over-budget project from later this year into 2016.
Chevron has said little publicly on the latest labour
dispute at Gorgon, with the newspaper saying the issue was one
to be worked out between the company's contractors and the
union.
However, the disquiet among the companies currently building
seven LNG projects in Australia is palpable, with one executive
of an oil major saying privately his company would never again
build in Australia without major changes to labour laws.
This would include life-of-project agreements that would set
out terms and conditions for the entire construction phase, he
said, rather than just for the current maximum four years.
The companies believe the shorter agreements have allowed
unions to hold them to ransom by making excessive demands once a
project is half complete.
While unions can be expected to push for the best conditions
for their members, it seems self-defeating for them to make new
projects so unattractive that they will remain undeveloped.
REPTILES AND REEFS
If Chevron is having difficulty getting its project across
the finish line, India's Adani is struggling to get
its $16 billion Carmichael coal venture to the starting block.
In the latest setback, the Australian Federal Court ruled
the environmental approval for the mine in outback Queensland
failed to include conditions to protect two vulnerable reptiles,
the yakka skink and the ornamental snake.
Environmentalists lauded the decision as a blow against the
mine, which they believe should be scrapped on the grounds it
threatens land-based species and the Great Barrier Reef, and
because the coal would release greenhouse gases when burned.
However, Adani said the ruling only showed a "technical
legal error" and was confident the matter would be rectified.
Environment Minister Greg Hunt can still approve the mine
and his department said it will take six to eight weeks to look
at an assessment of the project's impact on the two species.
Even if the mine is approved, it's by no means certain to go
ahead, with Adani battling to secure financing and recently
stopping pre-construction and engineering work.
Weak prices and uncertainty over whether the coal will
actually be needed are more likely to lead to the mine being
cancelled, but environmental activists are also betting that the
more difficult they make it for Adani, the more likely the
Indian group will cut their losses and walk away.
IRON ORE'S LOW RETURNS
Fortescue Metals Group has at least got its major
iron ore mine and associated rail and port infrastructure in
place and operating, but it too faces the challenge of low
prices and uncertain demand.
Shares in Fortescue jumped as much as 10 percent in
Wednesday's trade after a Bloomberg report that China's Hebei
Iron & Steel Group and Tewoo Group could invest in
its infrastructure and mining assets.
Fortescue said in a statement that while there is no
agreement with any party at this time, it remains open to
discussions about selling stakes in its business.
Fortescue shares are now worth slightly more than a quarter
of their 2011 peak, mirroring the decline in spot iron ore
The problem for the world's fourth-biggest iron ore exporter
The problem for the world's fourth-biggest iron ore exporter
is that it funded its rapid growth with debt, and is now in a
weakened position because of the collapse in iron ore prices.
While a white knight may help it weather the storm, a rescue
won't remove Fortescue - or other iron ore producers - from a
market that is massively over-supplied and has little short- to
medium-term prospects of a demand-led rebound.
While Chevron, Adani and Fortescue all face low prices and
over-supplied markets, these alone won't be enough to dissuade
the companies of the value of their projects.
It's likely the other factors, namely the cost of labour,
regulatory hurdles, environmental activism and financing
difficulties, that will make future projects on the scale of
what these three are undertaking unlikely to proceed.
