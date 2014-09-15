--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are
his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 15 The pressing
problem for some resource-rich countries isn't that prices for
commodities have dropped sharply, it's that their currencies
haven't dropped in tandem.
The plight of Australia and Indonesia, the major commodity
exporters in the Asia-Pacific region, is driven home by the fact
that their currencies have actually gained against the U.S.
dollar this year, even as commodity prices have plunged.
This is a body blow to earnings in those countries and
defies both economic logic and precedent, which should have seen
the Australian dollar and Indonesian rupiah start
to drop as revenue from resource exports declined.
While the Australian dollar did slip almost 4 U.S. cents
last week to trade around 90 cents early on Monday, it is still
stronger than it was at the end of last year, when it fetched
89.03 cents.
In contrast, Australia's two major export earners, iron ore
and coal, have dropped dramatically.
Spot Asian iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI has fallen 39 percent so
far this year, hitting $82 a tonne on Sept. 12, a five-year low.
Thermal coal at Australia's Newcastle Port, an
Asian benchmark, dropped to $66.07 a tonne in the week ended
Sept. 5, a five-year low and down 23 percent from the start of
the year.
What is clear is that commodity currencies have failed to
respond this year to weaker commodity prices in the way they did
in the 2008 global recession.
CORRELATION BREAKDOWN
When Newcastle coal dropped from its record high of $194.79
a tonne in July 2008 to $60.30 by March 2009, the Australian
dollar dropped from 97 cents to near to 60 cents between July
and October 2008.
However, as coal and iron ore prices recovered, the
Australian dollar rallied with them.
Coal more than doubled from its 2009 low to reach $136.30 a
tonne by January 2011, while iron ore went from $59.50 a tonne
in October 2008 to $191.90 by February 2011.
The Australian dollar rose some 83 percent from its 2008 low
to reach a record high of just above $1.10 by July 2011.
If the relationship between coal, iron ore and the
Australian dollar in the 2008 crash and recovery had been
replicated in the present commodity price weakness, the
Australian currency should be somewhere around 75 U.S. cents.
Things are slightly better for Indonesia, the world's
largest exporter of thermal coal, but its currency has also
outperformed the decline in commodities.
Like the Australian dollar, the rupiah depreciated against
the greenback as commodity prices slumped after the 2008
financial crisis and then rallied as global stimulus measures
boosted commodity prices.
The rupiah peaked around 8,495 to the dollar in July 2011
and has since lost nearly 40 percent to trade around 11,876 in
early trade on Monday.
This is a bigger depreciation than the Australian dollar's
roughly 18 percent drop against the dollar since its 2011 peak,
but it is still short of the 52 percent decline in thermal coal
prices since the 2011 high.
ADVANTAGE SOUTH AFRICA?
The situation is better for another major coal exporter,
South Africa, whose rand has dropped by around 68 percent
from its post-2008 peak of 6.56 to the dollar in April 2011 to
about 11.04 on Monday.
While this is positive for South African coal producers, the
reasons for the rand's underperformance are probably a long-term
negative, given investor concerns about political and economic
stability in the country.
The question for Australia and Indonesia is whether the
relationship between their currencies and the prices of the
commodities they export is likely to be re-established any time
soon.
The reason it has broken down may be due in large part to
the unprecedented monetary policies being followed in the
developed world, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve's zero interest
rate policy and quantitative easing.
As the signs mount that the Fed is moving towards a more
normal monetary policy, the expectation is that the U.S dollar
will start to appreciate, especially against so-called commodity
currencies.
Where the risk lies for countries like Australia and
Indonesia is whether this currency adjustment will come quickly
enough, or be big enough, to compensate for lower commodity
prices.
