(Repeats with no changes to text)
--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are
his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Aug 20 Take two top
mining executives and ask them about China. One says he cannot
fathom what's happening in the world's biggest commodity
consumer, the other says he remains unashamedly bullish.
This isn't an exercise to determine which executive is right
and which is wrong, rather it underscores just how difficult it
has become to make long-term investment decisions at the current
stage of the commodity cycle.
Ivan Glasenberg, the outspoken chief executive of Glencore
, was candid when presenting the London-listed miner's
29-percent slump in first half earnings on Wednesday.
"(Commodity demand is) difficult to call at the moment with
what we see in China," Glasenberg said. "That's the one we are
all struggling to read, demand in China."
Battling to understand the dynamics of President Xi
Jinping's "new normal" isn't confined to Glasenberg, with views
on China currently ranging from the doom and gloom of an
imminent hard landing to the more benign gradual, if somewhat
disorderly, transition toward a more sustainable,
consumer-driven economy.
From Glencore's perspective, what is known about China's
commodity demand this year isn't good news, given the company's
high exposure to copper and coal.
China's unwrought copper imports are down 9.5 percent in the
first seven months of the year over the same period in 2014,
although imports of ores and concentrates have gained 10.9
percent.
Glasenberg blamed short-selling in China as contributing to
the 20.7 percent drop in benchmark LME copper futures
from the end of last year to Wednesday's close.
But better times may be ahead for copper and China, as
infrastructure spending increases, the property sector shows
signs of stabilising and a weaker yuan may boost manufacturing
exports.
On coal, it's still way too early to call a turnaround from
a four-year losing streak on the back of one month's
improvements in China's imports, which rose 25 percent in July
from June but are still down 33.7 percent in the first seven
months of the year.
What is becoming clearer is that coal is further along the
path of market rebalancing than other commodities such as iron
ore and aluminium, which are still beset by oversupply and
demand growth far softer than expected several years ago when
expansion decisions were being taken.
In common with other resource companies, Glencore has been
cutting costs in a bid to shore up earnings and ride out the
down cycle.
But Glencore's point of differentiation with its peers is
Glasenberg's mantra that production shouldn't be relentlessly
increased, even if you have a cost advantage.
"It's hard to predict what China is doing, as an industry we
should not be increasing production in anticipation of China
demand," Glasenberg told Reuters on Wednesday.
"We will pull back our own production if necessary. Keep it
in the ground, you can dig it out anytime," he said.
RIO TINTO'S OPTIMISM
This stands in contrast to Sam Walsh, the chief executive of
Rio Tinto, the world's second-largest iron ore miner.
Walsh called his company's first-half performance "robust"
even though underlying earnings fell 43 percent.
While Walsh did warn of the likelihood of lower prices for
most of the commodities Rio produces, he maintained his position
that the iron ore market was reaching "some sort of equilibrium"
with 120 million tonnes of unprofitable output to close this
year.
He also stuck to his view that the China steel story is far
from over, and that the country will increase output from just
over 800 million tonnes a year currently to 1 billion tonnes.
"Let me assure you that our economics department has come
under great focus, thanks to all your articles and those of the
press and what have you," the Australian Financial Review quoted
Walsh as saying in a call with analysts after Rio's results
presentation on Aug. 6
"They're holding the line. They've done quite a bit of
research and analysis, and they feel confident that the 1
billion-tonne figure will continue to hold. To achieve 1 billion
tonnes of crude steel production by 2030, that's 1 per cent
growth a year. I think we'll be all right there."
Walsh may have some support for his view on China's steel
demand from rivals like BHP Billiton and Brazil's Vale
, but apart from them he's cutting an increasingly
lonely figure, with more analysts and China steel insiders
expecting the opposite, a gradual easing in steel output.
Walsh's optimism may yet be borne out, and certainly Rio
shareholders will hope he's correct.
In contrast, Glasenberg's caution and willingness to leave
resources in the ground until prices are more favourable may
turn out to be a more successful strategy.
At the very least, investors are being offered different
visions for how the future will be shaped for mining companies.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)