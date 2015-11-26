(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Nov 26 - The dominant
theme of commodity markets in recent months, in virtually every
article or conversation at events, has been how much lower can
prices possibly go. The answer is simple, they will stop falling
when the point of maximum pain is reached.
With the prices of many commodities at multi-year lows and
the broad Bloomberg Commodity Index close to its weakest
in more than 16 years, many commodity producers, investors and
traders are becoming desperate for any positive signs.
But any bottoming of prices, or indeed the start of a rally,
requires more than desperation, it needs fundamental
re-alignment of the existing supply-demand balances.
It is here where the concept of maximum pain comes in.
If one accepts that the main issue for commodity prices in
recent years has been the rapid expansion of supply, it follows
that this can only be remedied by the closure of such capacity.
Even if one takes the view that prices have been hit by
softer-than-expected demand growth, mainly from key importer
China, the best solution has to be the curtailing of supply.
The only alternative to reducing supply is to have a
demand-led price rally, and while demand may indeed improve in
2016 on the basis of increased Chinese infrastructure spending
and a generally healthier global economy, the current market
consensus is that it won't be enough to wipe out the existing
surplus.
What does maximum pain look like?
It's the point where major producers exit the market and
supply is closed on a more permanent basis. In other words,
output cannot simply resume once prices rise to a level where
the owner can justify resuming operations.
It also has to be a significant player, not a minor
producer, not only because substantial volumes have to exit the
market, the departure of a big player changes the sentiment
dynamic as well.
Asian spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI are heading for a
third straight year of losses, and are down 77 percent since
their peak in early 2011.
At $43.40 a tonne at Wednesday's close, it may be tempting
to think that iron ore must be close to the point of maximum
pain. But in reality, it's still a long way from that point.
COST-CUTTING DELAYS MAXIMUM PAIN
The main producers in top exporter Australia, Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton, have been very successful in
cutting costs, so much so that they can produce a tonne of the
steel-making ingredient and deliver it to an export port for
about $16 a tonne.
Throw in royalties, freight and some other charges and the
cost of getting it to China rises to somewhere closer to $26-$28
a tonne, which still leaves them with a fairly healthy profit
margin.
Even Australia's number three producer, relative newcomer
Fortescue Metals Group, is able to keep head above
water as long as prices remain above $39 a tonne, the level at
which the company can cover capital and interest costs as well
as operating costs.
If one assumes that maximum pain is the point where a major
producer has to leave the market, in iron ore this suggests that
prices would have to fall quite a bit below $40 a tonne and stay
there for long enough for Fortescue to be forced to look for a
white knight or some other way to stay in business.
Of course, it's not just Fortescue that is at risk, South
African iron ore miners still export millions of tonnes to
China, and the world's biggest producer, Brazil's Vale
, also has a higher cost structure that the
Anglo-Australian pair of Rio and BHP.
The point is that even at the current depressed price, there
is till some way for it to decline before the likely point of
maximum pain is reached.
This is backed up by looking at the 50-, 100- and 200-day
moving averages for iron ore, which are still pointing to
further losses.
When the 50-day simple moving average is below both the 100-
and 200-day, and all three are trending lower, the outlook is
bearish.
A similar situation exists for London benchmark copper
, Brent crude oil futures and Newcastle coal
, with the 50-day moving average below the 100-
and 200-day lines, and all three pointing down.
This suggests that the point of maximum pain is still to be
reached for most major commodities.
Anybody who has endured a long car journey with young
children is probably all too familiar with the grating and
seemingly interminable "are we there yet" question.
For commodity markets, the answer is no.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)