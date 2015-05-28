--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
By Clyde Russell
SINGAPORE, May 28 There appears to be an
outbreak of "cautious optimism" in the Asian commodities sector.
It was easy to lose track of the number of times the phrase
popped up in presentations and conversations at four major
commodities conferences in the region in the past two weeks.
However, defining what people meant by being cautiously
optimistic was somewhat more challenging, although the common
thread was a view that the worst is over for commodity prices,
and the sector is once again worth looking at from an investment
perspective.
Of course, it's easy to dismiss participants at the SGX Iron
Ore Forum and the Asia Mining Congress in Singapore, the Asia
Oil & Gas Conference in Kuala Lumpur and the LME Week Asia in
Hong Kong as talking their books, or at least to their hopes.
But what will be key is how the expectations of better times
ahead translates into action.
From a pricing perspective, there was widespread
acknowledgement that the likelihood of strong rallies was very
low, rather what producers, traders, buyers and investors are
forecasting is a gradual grind higher as rising demand eats away
the supply overhang created by over-investment in mines.
Where the cautious optimism was most evident was in the
investment community, attending the Asia Mining Congress this
week in Singapore.
With the sharp declines in the prices of many commodities,
such as iron ore, coal and oil since the highs of 2011, it
became virtually impossible to fund junior exploration and
production companies.
The ASX 300 Metals & Mining Index, where the
majority of small explorers are listed and try to raise capital,
has dropped 49 percent since the high reached in April 2011.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index serves much the same
purpose for small explorers in Canada, and it has declined 71
percent since March 2011.
As Rick Rule, chairman of U.S.-based investment fund Sprott,
pointed out, this means that these indexes are now considerably
more attractively valued than they were four years ago.
ZOMBIE COMPANIES
The trick is to find the right companies in which to invest,
given that there are still numerous zombie listings, where the
company has no assets of value and no prospect of developing any
resource project.
Other investors at the conference felt the junior sector
still has further to decline, mainly as a way to force some of
these zombie companies into bankruptcy and to encourage some
dodgy operators out of the resource sector.
Developing mining projects has always been something of a
wildcat industry, populated with what could be generously called
colourful characters.
But it's increasingly clear that anybody considering
investing serious money into resource projects is going to be
far more careful than perhaps they might have been a few years
back.
Private equity funds operating in the commodity space were
happy to say they are seeing more interest and capital flowing
their way, especially given that some high net worth individuals
are looking to take some of their cash away from equity markets
on the view that valuations are getting stretched too far ahead
of the real economic situation in many countries.
But all the fund managers stressed that one of the main
drivers of any decision to part with money was the quality of
the management of the project, and this was probably more
important than the quality of the resource, the challenges of
whichever jurisdiction in which it is located and even the
longer-term price outlook of the commodity to be mined.
Private equity funds are also less keen on listed companies,
and with major banks largely withdrawing from commodities
project finance, the way new ventures are likely to be funded
will change.
Fewer initial public offerings, more long-term commitments
and more exotic structures such as reserve listings in shell
companies and royalty streaming are likely to increase in
popularity.
Investors were also being more choosy about the commodities
they would fund for developments, with gold and copper seemingly
the most popular, followed by more supply constrained metals
such as zinc and nickel, and then minor metals such as tungsten.
Iron ore and coal are dead in the water, with very little
interest in either bulk commodity, the only exception being if
you had a coal project that wasn't aimed at export markets,
rather it was supplying a defined or existing domestic need.
Overall, what "cautious optimism" translates into is a
renewed interest in commodity investment, but a recognition that
returns will take longer to be delivered.
