By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Jan 28 The plunge in oil
prices is a double-edged sword for many miners, lowering the
cost of production but at the same time cutting the value of the
commodities they produce.
At first glance the 57 percent tumble in Brent crude
since June last year would seem to be an unambiguous positive
for many commodity producers, given their heavy reliance on
diesel to operate mines and transport output to ports.
This is especially the case for Australian coal and iron ore
mines, which use diesel not only for mining vehicles but to
generate electricity as well, given their remote locations.
Diesel-fired train locomotives help miners move their
commodities across hundreds of kilometres (miles) and there may
even be savings on charter flights used to ferry workers to and
from remote mine sites, given the lower cost of aviation fuel.
Research by Morgan Stanley, published on Jan. 25, said that
oil and diesel made up between 9 and 12 percent of the total
production costs for bulk commodities such as coal, iron ore and
bauxite, but only 3 to 5 percent for metals.
The major impact of the declining oil price is to shift the
production cost curve lower, effectively meaning more mines will
be profitable, even at the current low commodity prices.
The spot price of iron ore in Asia .IO62-CNI=SI dropped to
a 5-1/2-year low of $62.80 a tonne on Tuesday, and is down 67
percent from its peak of $191.90 reached in February 2011.
Spot thermal coal from Australia's Newcastle port
, an Asian benchmark, was at $61.97 a tonne in the
week ended Jan. 23, close to a six-year low and 54 percent below
its post-2008 recession peak of $136.30 in January 2011.
The question is whether costs have fallen enough to offset
lower commodity prices, and the answer is no.
But they have fallen enough to allow some producers, who
would have otherwise been forced to shut down, to remain in
business.
This has the impact of keeping supply in the market, which
in the case of commodities such as iron ore and coal keeps
downward pressure on prices.
Part of the reasoning behind the massive capacity expansion
by the big three iron ore miners was that they would force
higher-cost, smaller producers out of the market.
And to some extent Brazil's Vale and the
Anglo-Australian pair Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
have succeeded, with a spate of recent mine closures
and signs that Chinese domestic output is declining.
But the fall in oil prices is providing some relief to
miners, allowing them to stay in the game, thereby causing
commodity prices to drop further.
Morgan Stanley's research paper said that in iron ore, every
$1 decline in the price of a barrel of oil resulted in a saving
of 8 cents a tonne, while in thermal coal it was 3 cents and 5
cents for metallurgical coal.
Nonetheless, a typical underground thermal coal mine would
now only be $1.95 a tonne better off than when oil prices were
$115 a barrel in the middle of last year. This is only the
benefit to the cost of production and doesn't take into account
the cost of transport, or any other factors.
Over the same time period, thermal coal has dropped by
around $21 a tonne, meaning the lower oil price has helped, but
not that much.
CURRENCY MOVES BIGGER HELP
Of far more significance has been the almost 17 percent drop
in the value of the Australian dollar against its U.S.
counterpart since the middle of 2014.
This has had the affect of actually increasing coal prices
in Australian dollar terms, with Newcastle prices rising from a
2014 low of A$71.94 a tonne in September to A$78.40 last week.
It's not just Australian producers that have benefited, with
Indonesian miners enjoying a near 11 percent depreciation in the
rupiah against the dollar since April last year, while
South African producers have seen the rand drop almost 13
percent since last May.
But while miners may cheer low oil prices and a firmer U.S.
dollar, it's those two factors that are helping keep supply in
the global market and preventing a recovery in commodity prices.
