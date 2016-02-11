(Corrects to change that Western Australia royalty payments
were deferred and not waived in 25th paragraph.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Feb 10 - When the going
gets tough, the tough ask for tax relief. If you are looking for
a sign that the end game of the commodity downturn is getting
closer, witness the clamour for more support from Australia's
embattled resources sector.
Asking for government help is one of the last steps a mining
company can take to stay alive, assuming it's already exhausted
every conceivable cost saving, emptied the pockets of its owners
and reached the limits of what its bankers will lend.
The latest call came this week from the Queensland Resources
Council (QRC), which said the coal mining industry needs support
to keep the remaining 60,000 workers employed, following the
loss of 21,000 jobs in the past two years.
"We are not looking for bailouts or subsidies but our entire
sector needs certainty and support in the shape of commitments
to reduce red tape and unjustified government-imposed and
government-sanctioned costs," QRC Chief Executive Michael Roche
said in a Feb. 8 statement.
"At the top of our list are royalties, local government
rates and the charges from government and private sector
providers of rail, port, power and water services," he said.
The preceding two paragraphs from the statement illustrate
the problem facing the resources sector, insofar as they don't
want to be seen to be asking for government handouts, although
in effect that's exactly what they want.
Asking for relief from royalty payments, other government
charges and for lower costs at government-owned facilities is a
de facto request to receive what could broadly be termed as a
handout.
It may well be the case, especially for smaller and
higher-cost coal mines, that more jobs will be lost and pits
closed if such relief isn't forthcoming, as Roche warns.
But governments also find themselves in a bind, facing
ever-rising demands for more spending on health and other
services while seeing the revenue they expected from the
resources boom evaporate in the face of low commodity prices.
The Queensland state government wrote down the expected
revenue from coal-mining royalties over the next four years by
almost A$3 billion ($2.11 billion) in its budget last year.
This means it's extremely unlikely to want to lower royalty
payments, or the amount state-controlled corporations charge for
using railways and ports.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is willing to
discuss the issues with the QRC, but won't hand out cash to
mining companies, the Brisbane-based Courier Mail reported on
Wednesday.
"As I said very clearly, my Government is not in the
business of giving money to private enterprise," the newspaper
quoted her as saying.
This is a consistent message from Palaszczuk, who earlier
this year refused to provide financial guarantees to Queensland
Nickel, the refining operation owned by flamboyant miner turned
politician Clive Palmer that was placed in voluntary
administration last month.
It is sensible policy for the Queensland state government to
decline to subsidise struggling resource companies, even if this
will come at the cost of mine closures and job losses.
For politicians in democracies it's a brave decision to risk
job losses and subsequent voter displeasure, even in pursuit of
sustainable longer-term industries.
For the QRC, there is nothing wrong with lobbying hard in
the interests of your members, even if the wider interest of all
of them would actually be better served by the collapse of the
weakest.
It still seems that many in the resources industry haven't
yet grasped that the inevitable consequence of massively
overbuilding supply is the failure of the shakiest companies.
LNG, IRON ORE ALSO SEEK RELIEF
Queensland, which produces the vast majority of Australia's
coking coal and is also home to three new liquefied natural gas
(LNG) plants, will be better served in the longer term by the
closure of unprofitable operations, rather than seeing them
cling on through royalty and other government relief.
Just like coal, the LNG plants are also facing the reality
of huge oversupply, and have started the process of seeking
relief, albeit in a somewhat different manner.
APLNG, the facility owned by Origin Energy Energy
and ConocoPhillips, is asking the state Supreme Court to
set aside the Queensland government's royalty calculations,
according to a report in the Australian Financial Review on Feb.
8.
Even if the legal challenge fails, it wouldn't be too much
of a stretch to expect the LNG industry to also seek other forms
of relief, especially if prices and demand in Asia remain soft.
But the problems of government support can be seen across
the country in Western Australia, home to the world's biggest
iron ore mining industry.
There the state government decided last year to defer 50
percent of royalty payments from smaller mines that were
actively trying to restructure their operations.
This provided a lifeline to minnows such as BC Iron
, but at the same time kept supply in the market that
should have been closed down.
Iron ore is probably one of the most over-supplied
commodities currently, and with the softening outlook for
Chinese steel demand is likely to remain that way.
The question for governments is whether assistance in any
form is actually a help or a hindrance to efforts to re-balance
commodity markets.
The faster markets can re-balance, the faster the relief of
higher prices can be felt by the survivors.
Ultimately, a smaller but more sustainable resources sector
is better than weak companies struggling along, propped up by
the public purse.
($1 = 1.4190 Australian dollars)
