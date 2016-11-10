(Repeats item issued earlier. The opinions expressed here are
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Nov 10 Beyond the
short-term volatility as investors become used to the idea of
President Donald Trump, the main risk for global commodities is
how much of the campaign rhetoric translates into policy reality
when the Republican victor moves into the White House.
The problem global commodity markets are currently grappling
with is that the new U.S. president hasn't articulated
well-defined policies, rather his campaign was a series of
slogans, threats and somewhat vague promises.
Nonetheless, there is enough to suggest that Trump's
presidency holds both positives and negatives for commodity
demand and prices.
Much of the focus so far has been on what his domestic
energy policies will bring, but whatever changes will be much
more of an issue within the United States and will likely only
have a limited impact on the rest of the world.
His stated aim is to allow the market to decide which energy
sources it will use, and to free up exploration, production and
transportation from red tape.
On the surface that would be positive for oil and natural
gas output in the United States, perhaps less so for coal as it
would struggle to compete with higher, and likely cheaper,
natural gas output.
Globally, this only becomes significant if the United States
ramps up exports of crude oil, refined products and liquefied
natural gas (LNG).
Much more important for the global commodity outlook are
Trump's policies on international trade.
If he carries through his threats to impose tariff barriers
on manufactured goods from China and any other country deemed to
be acting against his "America first" policy, it will be
negative for commodity demand.
Hardest hit would likely be bulk commodities such as iron
ore and coal, as well as industrial metals such as copper and
aluminium.
These commodities form the basis of many manufactured goods
and their related transport systems, making them exposed to any
contraction in global trade sparked by Trump's policies.
It's also highly likely that if the United States does start
to raise tariff barriers, trading partners will respond with
barriers of their own, which would have a significant impact on
the flow of goods and services, especially in the Pacific area.
TRUMP STIMULUS?
The positive potential of a Trump presidency is higher
commodity demand on the back of increased domestic
infrastructure spending.
Trump gained victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton largely
by winning the so-called rust belt states, such as Ohio,
Pennsylvania and Michigan.
He did so on the promise of reversing the loss of jobs in
these states caused by the shuttering of factories that were
unable to compete in a more globalised economy.
However, trade barriers are unlikely to bring manufacturing
jobs back as investors would likely be reluctant to commit
capital to manufacturing ventures that are only viable on the
back of protection.
This means Trump, if he wishes to repeat his victory in four
years' time, will have to bring employment back to these states.
That most likely means infrastructure spending and Trump has
indicated he plans a $500 billion programme during his first
term.
That sounds positive for commodity demand, but it will also
likely lead to higher fiscal deficits, rising inflation and
therefore higher interest rates.
In fact, Trump's trade policies will also stoke inflation
and likely boost the U.S. dollar, not only from likely higher
U.S. interest rates but also as lower commodity demand hurts
emerging market currencies and those in developed economies that
are exposed to commodities, such as Australia and New Zealand.
But there is a massive caveat to the likely implications of
a Trump presidency. Will he be able to implement his ideas or
will the reality of governing force a more moderate response?
Trump may well have Republican control of both houses of the
U.S. Congress, but many in his own party have made their
distaste for him quite clear, and running a protectionist trade
policy and an expansionary fiscal policy that leads to mounting
deficits may prove very challenging.
Perhaps the main point is that Trump has to try and deliver
at least part of what he promised. He has to try and shake up
the Washington establishment, to attempt to make good on his
appeal to voters as an outsider elected to clean up a
dysfunctional system.
This will test his ability to compromise and to work with
those he openly disparaged during the divisive election
campaign.
Overall, the United States and the global economy are
entering a period of uncertainty.
In uncertain markets, industrial commodities are unlikely to
enjoy sustained rallies, rather they are more likely to mark
time awaiting clear signals of where Trump wants to go, and how
much opposition is standing in his path.
