By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Jan 8 Australia, the
world's top shipper of iron ore and coal, has revised higher its
forecasts for natural resource exports, but this isn't
necessarily all good news for battered commodity investors.
While the increase in commodity export volumes and values
forecast by the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics (BREE)
in its December update is impressive, as usual the devil is in
the detail.
Iron ore exports are expected to reach 649.8 million tonnes
in the 2013-14 fiscal year, the government agency said, upping
its June 2013 forecast of 610 million tonnes, with the value
surging to A$82.1 billion ($73.2 billion) from A$66.76 billion.
Shipments of metallurgical coal, used in steel-making, are
expected to reach 163.9 million tonnes, up from the June
forecast of 160 million, with a value of A$23.67 billion,
marginally higher than the prior forecast of A$23.54.
Thermal coal exports are predicted at 191.4 million tonnes,
up from 190 million tonnes, with the value dipping slightly to
A$17.2 billion from A$17.5 billion.
What these numbers reveal is that iron ore remains the
standout commodity and the bureau doesn't yet foresee a slump in
prices as more supply hits the market.
Rather, the expectation is that China, buyer of about
two-thirds of global seaborne supplies, will continue to soak up
volumes as it maintains its current pace of economic growth,
while demand elsewhere will also pick up as the developing world
continues its slow recovery from the 2008 recession.
This is reflected in BREE's forecast that average contract
prices for iron ore in 2013-14 will be $121.2 a tonne, up from
the June forecast of $112 a tonne.
This forecast may even be pessimistic given the current spot
price of iron ore in Asia is $133.80 a tonne and
the price was above $120 a tonne for all of 2013 apart from part
of a six-week period between late May and early June.
Even the coal volumes don't look too bad, with coking coal
expected to do better given the expectation of rising Chinese
steel output.
But prices for coal are another matter, with coking coal
average contract prices expected by BREE at $148.50 a tonne,
down from the June 2013 forecast of $160, while thermal coal is
expected at $88 a tonne, down from $92.
REPEAT OF LAST YEAR?
This continues the theme from 2013 of volumes holding up,
but only at the expense of prices.
The pattern last year was that China, the world's biggest
coal producer, consumer and importer, would boost import
volumes, but only if prices were below domestic levels.
Given rising Chinese coal production and increasing pressure
to act on pollution, it seems unlikely that China's domestic
coal prices will rally, thus making it unlikely that global coal
prices will rise either.
What the BREE forecasts also reveal is that much of the
value gain is down to the expected weakening of the Australian
dollar.
The bureau expects the local currency to average 91 U.S.
cents over 2013-14, which seems reasonable given it has been
trending lower since starting 2013 at $1.0393, and was at 89.22
cents at midday in Sydney on Jan. 8.
In other commodities, BREE presents a more mixed picture,
with alumina exports tipped to decline 6.5 percent in 2013-14
from the prior fiscal year and aluminium by 0.3 percent.
Copper shipments may gain 1 percent and zinc 0.2 percent,
while nickel exports are expected to drop 9.8 percent.
The overall picture that emerges is that iron ore is likely
to be Australia's saving grace once again, while coal and the
others will manage to keep their heads above water.
But for commodity investors, rising volumes don't really
hold much appeal unless prices are gaining as well.
The BREE forecasts don't suggest strong gains in prices,
even if the central expectation of robust demand from China
proves accurate.
This means investors may be better off looking at the shares
of resource companies, especially the major iron ore producers
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, as well as up and
coming miner Fortescue Metals Group.
BHP and Rio, in line with many of their global peers, have
been reining in costs in both capital expenditure and
operations, and if they can boost volumes while prices hold at
least steady, then revenues and net profits stand to gain
handsomely.
