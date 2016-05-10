(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia May 10 Copper is probably
the best reality check right now for China's commodity markets,
with the industrial metal showing why the recent surge in
commodity prices was unjustified, but also why a collapse is not
warranted.
China's imports of unwrought copper fell sharply in April to
450,000 tonnes, down 21.1 percent from March's 570,000 tonnes,
and only up a modest 4.7 percent from the same month a year
earlier, according to customs data.
It wasn't just refined metal that showed a marked pullback
from March's exuberance, with imports of ores and concentrates
slipping 8 percent in April from the prior month to 1.26 million
tonnes.
There are some fundamental factors that help explain the
drop in April's copper imports, such as the closing of the
arbitrage window between London and Shanghai prices and bulging
domestic inventories.
Copper in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures
Exchange (SHFE) CU-STX-SGH hit a record high of 394,777 tonnes
in the week to March 18, more than double the 177,854 tonnes at
the start of 2016.
This means inventories were rising rapidly at the time when
traders would have been placing orders for copper for April
delivery.
Inventories have since dropped to 313,168 tonnes in SHFE
warehouses, although traders and market participants say the
amount of copper in bonded warehouses has risen to the highest
so far this year.
Overall, the picture that emerges is one of plentiful
inventories in China, with both bonded and unbonded warehouses
holding stocks that are elevated in terms of recent history.
The surplus of copper in storage is probably enough of an
argument as to why imports will start to tail off in coming
months, but the other is the state of demand.
If there was a justification for the rapid price gains in
commodities on China's exchanges in recent months, it was that
demand will pick up as the authorities encouraged spending on
infrastructure and construction, as well as tentative signs of a
recovery in manufacturing.
The rapid gains were seen most in steel and iron ore, with
the benchmark SHFE rebar contract jumping 57 percent
from the end of last year to its closing peak on April 21, while
Dalian iron ore futures surged 65 percent to their
record high on April 25.
Both steel and iron ore have since retreated sharply, as the
exchanges acted to calm speculation by increasing transaction
costs and margins, and perhaps as investors realised that hot
money flows had stretched valuations too high.
COPPER MISSED COMMODITY PARTY
Copper didn't quite join in the commodity party in China,
with SHFE benchmark copper rising a much more modest
4.3 percent from the end of 2015 to the peak so far this year on
April 25.
It has since retreated and is now down 2.4 percent from the
start of 2016, underperforming its London equivalent,
which is virtually flat for the year.
What this shows is that copper has behaved in a far more
level-headed manner than some of the other commodities,
responding with modest price gains to some better news on demand
expectations, but retreating when these were called into
question.
China's Purchasing Managers' Index has given some hope to
copper, entering positive territory in March for the first time
since July last year.
However, April's reading, while still just in positive
territory, was weaker than March's, underscoring that China's
vast manufacturing sector is still far from being in robust
health.
Copper is in some ways a microcosm of China's economy, with
some positive news largely being outweighed by a host of ongoing
negatives.
While increased stimulus spending will boost demand, at
least in the short term, the tepid global economic outlook and
problems with overcapacity in many sectors mean copper is
pricing correctly, with no reason for a strong rally, but
equally not much justification for a collapse.
