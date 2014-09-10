--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 10 If you could pick
the worst set of circumstances in which to start up a giant,
export-oriented oil refinery, you might well have them right
now.
Saudi Aramco and joint venture partner Sinopec
have started test runs at their 400,000 barrel per
day (bpd) Yanbu refinery, located in the oil-rich Middle Eastern
kingdom.
This puts the new plant on schedule to begin commercial
exports in November, possibly even by the second half of
October, according to trade sources.
Yanbu will be the second major refinery to come online in
Saudi Arabia in little more than a year, following the September
2013 start-up of the similar 400,000 bpd Jubail plant, a joint
venture between Aramco and France's Total.
Both these plants are largely aimed at the export market and
can supply to both Europe and Asia because of their location.
However, Yanbu is coming online at a time when crude demand
growth in Asia is disappointing, the region's refiners are
struggling to make decent profits, crude prices have gone into
contango and Middle East producers are cutting official selling
prices (OSPs).
The extra refined products from Yanbu may have two
undesirable impacts, from a Saudi perspective.
The first is that they will lower demand from the region's
refiners for crude deliveries as competition in the refined
fuels market gets tougher, prompting some plants to run at lower
utilisation rates.
The second is that the additional products will put downward
pressure on prices, thus reducing Asian margins, prompting
refiners to ask for greater discounts on crude supplies.
Saudi Aramco cut its OSP for its flagship Arab Light blend
for Asian refineries for October cargoes to a discount of 5
cents a barrel to regional crude marker Oman/Dubai.
That was a cut of $1.70 a barrel from September cargoes,
bigger than the market had anticipated and the largest reduction
since February 2012.
It's also the first time since November 2010 that Arab Light
has been at a discount to Oman/Dubai, according to a report from
consultants Energy Aspects.
BRENT-DUBAI, DEMAND CONCERN
While the large cut in the OSP is probably in part a
response to the sharp fall in the spread between Brent and Dubai
crudes DUB-EFS-1M, it may also be a sign of Saudi concern
about the state of Asian demand.
The premium of Brent to Dubai dropped from a 2014 peak of
$4.96 a barrel on June 13 to just 94 cents on Aug. 28, although
it has since recovered slightly to $1.25 on Tuesday.
This has led Asian refiners to prefer crude priced off Brent
rather than Dubai, thereby prompting Middle East producers to
start offering lower OSPs.
The switch to contango for Oman futures traded on the Dubai
Mercantile Exchange <0#OQ:>, whereby prompt prices are weaker
than future months, is also a sign of weak current demand.
This market structure has led to traders buying oil and
storing it for later sale, which creates a further headache for
producers, since when the stockpiled oil is eventually released,
it will be a drag on prices.
Asian refinery margins have recovered in
recent weeks, with the five-day average for a Singapore plant
using Dubai at $5.63 a barrel, slightly higher than the moving
365-day average of $5.35 but weaker than levels above $6 that
prevailed for most of the January to April period this year.
Asian refiners are still not making as much money as their
counterparts on the U.S. Gulf coast or in Northwest Europe, and
the addition of new plants in the region, such as Yanbu, will
make life tougher for them.
What the start-up of Yanbu highlights is that Middle East
oil producers will probably have to cut crude prices further in
the next few months, or hope for a cold northern winter to spark
a surge in demand.
