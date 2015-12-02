(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Dec 2 - Has enough been
done to boost the liquidity, and more importantly, the
confidence of participants in the benchmark Middle East crude
pricing system?
Oil-pricing agency Platts said on Nov. 18 it will add in two
more grades of crude oil to its Oman/Dubai benchmark from
January 2016, a move that will double the liquidity of the
assessment that is used to price about 12 million barrels per
day (bpd) of crude that flows to Asia.
Short of abandoning the whole system, this was the most
logical and practical step Platts could take in response to
market concern that major players could influence the benchmark
by buying virtually all available cargoes in any given month.
This last happened in August, when the trading arms of
Chinese state-controlled giants PetroChina and
Sinopec bought and sold virtually every available
cargo within a matter of days at the start of the month during
the trading window, known as the Market on Close (MoC).
The impact was to boost the price of Dubai crude relative to
grades from the Atlantic basin and to skew the pricing between
prompt delivery Dubai and that for later months.
This in turn impacted the formulas used by top exporters
such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iran, given their reliance on
Platts as the basis for their own official selling prices.
While the motivation of the two Chinese majors has been
questioned, there is little doubt that they have the financial
strength and the capability to absorb all the physical crude
that can possibly be offered in the MoC process.
The addition of Qatar's Al-Shaheen and Abu Dhabi's Murban
crudes into the MoC process will about double the available
crude to about 2.4 million bpd, about three times as much as is
available for Brent crude, the global benchmark.
On the face of it, this seems to be more than enough to
ensure liquidity, and to make it significantly harder, and more
financially draining, for any one party to dominate the market.
MARKET MAY STILL BE VULNERABLE
However, the question remains as to whether major players
could still influence the price of the benchmark, even if they
didn't buy all the available cargoes.
For example, it's more than likely that if one trader bought
about 1.5 million bpd in a month, the price of prompt Oman/Dubai
would rise relative to later months and also to crudes from
other regions.
However, in the above situation, there would still be plenty
of liquidity left in the MoC process, even though the price
would have been unduly influenced.
The other major issue is the quality difference between the
existing grades in the MoC and newcomers Al-Shaheen and Murban.
Platts has yet to announce what it will do in regards to
quality premiums, but unless the market is convinced that the
right formula is in place by the January start, it may undermine
the inclusion of the new grades.
Murban is a higher quality crude than the existing Oman and
Upper Zakum grades in the MoC, meaning that without an accepted
premium, no seller would willingly supply Murban.
Al-Shaheen is also problematic, with a Nov. 30 report from
consultants JBC Energy saying not only is the quality lower than
the other grades, but also that the quality "has sometimes been
influenced in the past through the addition of deodorized
condensate, impacting mercaptan levels".
There is also the issue that the loading dates for
Al-Shaheen are known later than for the other grades, which may
create problems for buyers, according to JBC.
However, these are technical issues that Platts can most
likely solve, even if they require sensitive negotiations and
some compromises.
The bigger problem around the ability of major players to
influence prices isn't something Platts can solve, even with the
best will in the world from all market participants and the
upcoming boost to liquidity for the MoC process.
This means the MoC remains somewhat vulnerable, a situation
that participants will have to manage, given the only real
solution is for even greater amounts of oil to be available
through the process.
But that would require major producers changing their
long-standing practice of selling mainly through term
agreements, something that currently appears very unlikely.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)