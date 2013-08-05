--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Aug 5 Asian refiners are
bracing to pay more for crude from top supplier Saudi Arabia,
but the seasonal upswing in prices may not be as steep as in
previous cycles.
Saudi Aramco is expected to lift the September official
selling price (OSP) of its benchmark Arab Light grade this week
by $1 a barrel, according to a Reuters survey of traders and
refiners in Asia.
This would take the premium to $2.90 a barrel over regional
benchmark Oman/Dubai, the highest level since premiums hit $3.45
for cargoes shipped in February this year.
It's no surprise that the Saudis are likely to raise prices
given the outlook for a tighter market for Middle East medium
and heavy crudes, from both a demand and supply perspective.
Iraqi shipments may drop in September because of maintenance
and there is also the risk of disruptions from rebel activity in
Iraq's north, as well as in other producers such as Yemen.
Refiners are also increasing runs in Asia after the end of
maintenance season and an improvement in margins.
But while the Saudis will no doubt look at these factors
when setting their OSP, the best indicator appears to be the
spread between light crude benchmark Brent and Dubai.
The one-month exchange for swaps DUB-EFS-1M has been
trending higher since April, with Brent's premium to Dubai
rising from $2.30 a barrel on April 18 to a recent peak of $5.01
on July 16, a gain of 118 percent.
It has since eased to $4.30 on Aug. 2, but the point is that
it was at levels close to $5 a barrel at the time the Saudis
would have been working out the OSP for September.
The last time Brent's premium to Dubai went above $5 a
barrel, the OSP for Arab Light, which is actually a medium
grade, also rose, and it only started to decline when the
premium narrowed again.
The exchange for swaps was around $5 for much of the period
between early December 2012 and early March this year.
The OSP rose to a premium of $2.95 a barrel in December, to
$3.30 in January before reaching February's peak of $3.45.
As Brent's premium to Dubai eased from the 2013 high of
$5.34 a barrel on March 4 to the low of $2.30 in April, the OSP
also declined -- first to $1.95 in March and then to $1.30 the
following month.
The key question then becomes what is the outlook for Brent
vis-à-vis Dubai and here there are several factors at work, and,
as is the nature of these things, some are pulling in different
directions.
The factors pushing the Brent premium up appear more short
term in nature while those narrowing it seem more structural.
Brent rose to a four-month high last week, partly on
better economic news out of the United States and China, but
also on supply disruptions of light oil from Libya.
While Dubai futures also hit a four-month top last
week, the outlook for demand in Asia, which takes roughly
two-thirds of medium to heavy Middle East oil, has been
constrained by slower-than-expected economic growth in China and
India.
Although China's official Purchasing Manufacturers' Index
rose in July, it's too early to conclude that the economy has
taken a turn for the better, so demand growth in Asia may remain
muted, but the risks are it improves.
For the United States and Europe, much of the recent
economic improvement appears priced into Brent, while the
likelihood of supply dislocations caused by rising U.S. shale
output appears not to be fully priced.
Brent is being supported in the short term by protests at
oil facilities in Libya, which have cut more than 500,000
barrels per day from the North African nation's output.
Assuming these issues can be resolved, the trend toward
Brent's premium over Dubai narrowing should continue, and if it
does, the Saudi OSP should stop rising.
