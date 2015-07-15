(Repeats with no changes to text)
--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 15 Have oil markets
done enough, or too much, to price in the expected return of
millions of barrels of Iranian crude?
Global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.1 percent on
Tuesday after news of the deal between Iran and six major powers
to monitor the Islamic republic's nuclear programme in exchange
for a relaxation of sanctions, including those on oil exports
and investment.
The rise in Brent was ascribed to the view that even if the
deal gets final approval from all parties, it will still take
several months to start being implemented, meaning that
increased Iranian oil shipments are unlikely to hit the market
until sometime in 2016.
While movements in the front-month futures contract tend to
be the focus of market reports, as far as Iran is concerned, the
back end of the curve is more relevant.
The Brent futures curve <0#LCO:> has flattened in recent
months, as the Iranian deal inched towards conclusion.
The 12-month contract was at a 7.2-percent premium to the
front-month in early Asian trade on Wednesday, narrowing from a
premium of 21 percent six months ago.
However, a year ago the curve was mildly backwardated,
suggesting that there is still sufficient scope for further
flattening, especially if you subscribed to the view that fairly
substantial amounts of Iran crude will flow to global markets
next year.
The flattening of the curve has also happened in Oman
futures <0#OQ:>, with the premium of the 12-month contract over
the front-month standing at 2.3 percent early Wednesday, down
from almost 25 percent six months ago.
While not as liquid as Brent futures, Oman contracts traded
on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange are a good proxy for Iranian
oil, given the similarities between Oman and Iranian grades,
which are heavier and more sour than light crudes such as Brent.
What the futures curves are most likely showing is that they
have priced in the return of Iranian oil from next year, but are
treading a middle path between the optimistic and pessimistic
scenarios.
BALANCE OF RISKS POINT TO CAUTION
The most optimistic scenario, put forward by the Iranians
themselves, sees a rapid ramp-up in output to about 4 million
barrels per day (bpd), which in turn would lead to at least an
additional 1 million bpd being available for export.
Most analysts see this as unrealistic, at least in the short
term, with a figure of about 500,000 bpd in additional exports
being slated as more likely.
Even 500,000 bpd extra on the world market would most likely
depress prices considerably, especially if other producers kept
output at current levels.
There's no reason to believe that Saudi Arabia, the top
producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC), would be willing to cede market share to Iran,
especially in key Asian exports markets China and India.
The cool relations between the two Middle East powers will
also make it hard for OPEC to agree to, and effectively
implement, production cuts to accommodate extra Iranian barrels
in the market.
But the balance of risks appears more tilted toward the
cautious view of the return of Iranian oil, given that the
agreement with the six powers contains numerous steps, and any
time the complexity of implementation is high, the likelihood of
delays increases.
If Iranian oil is slow to return to the global market and
volumes disappoint, then the flattening in the futures curve of
recent months looks overdone.
Another question worth posing is whether the outlook for
demand is going to be more of a factor in determining oil
prices.
Given that the market is known to be oversupplied, it's more
likely that changes in demand will play a bigger part,
especially if China and India, Asia's two biggest importers,
continue to take advantage of low prices and fill strategic
storages.
A recovery in the second half in the Chinese economy,
extending into 2016, may also boost demand for oil, but this
isn't a certainty given the poor response of the economy to
stimulus measures so far this year.
Overall, the oil futures curve is probably correct in
treading a middle path on the likely influence of Iran until
just how quickly the deal can be implemented becomes clearer.
